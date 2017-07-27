UPDATED: After Boko Haram attack, Nigeria halts oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin

Boko Haram militants [Photo: Independent.ie]
Boko Haram militants [Photo: Independent.ie]

The Federal Government on Thursday said it would halt oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin following Tuesday’s attack on explorers that led to at least 27 deaths.

The government also gave reasons why it continued with the exploration despite Boko Haram attacks in Borno, saying it did so only after it got security assurances from the military.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, who said these on Thursday, said Nigeria will only resume its search for oil in the Lake Chad Basin when it gets security clearance.

Mr. Kachikwu described Tuesday’s kidnap of oil workers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area as a major setback to Nigeria’s quest for oil in the northern part of the country.

The minister, who was speaking with journalists in Abuja, said following the attack, government resolved to suspend oil exploration activities in the Basin until the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC received security clearance to resume.

Members of an oil exploration crew working for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in the region were ambushed and abducted on Tuesday by armed insurgents near Jibi Village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 27 people died after rescue efforts by soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF. The victims included soldiers, CJTF members, and university staff.

One of the staff of the University of Maiduguri killed during the attack was buried on Thursday.

While addressing journalists, Mr. Kachikwu sympathised with the families of the victims of the Boko Haram attack.

The Minister said details of those who lost their lives during the attack were still being collated, saying the ministry would release the information at the appropriate time.

The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, had said members of the exploration crew consisted of staff of the Geology Department of the University of Maiduguri hired as sub-contractors to two NNPC subsidiaries: the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL and Frontiers Exploration Services, FES.

Mr. Kachikwu who called the media briefing specifically to commiserate with the families of the affected persons and military personnel, said exploration activities would not resume until the NNPC got the green light from the security operatives about the safety of doing business in the region.

“But if NNPC cannot do its job because of criminality, it portends danger that the economy would grind to a halt. Further activities of the corporation in the Basin will be based on sufficient security in the area,” he said.

“The security agencies, who are experts in the field of surveillance, will take a second look at the terrain before certifying it safe for exploration activities,’ he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum/Chairman of NNPC Board, Dr Ibe Kachikwu addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday (27/7/17) on the unfortunate armed attack on the Frontiers Exploration of the NNPC, consultants from University of Maiduguri, Military and Civilian Escort Team in Magumeri area of Borno on July 25. Number of casualties not yet known but 2 consultants with the Frontiers Exploration, 9 external consultants from University of Maiduguri, some Military personnel and Civilian JTF members were involved. 03825/26/7/17/Jones Bamidele/NAN

Exploration activities in the Lake Chad Basin, he said, were undertaken under the protection of about 200 security personnel, including the military personnel and civilian JTF.

He said prior to the exploration activities in the region, the NNPC got assurances of substantial return of security and stability for a minimum of six months.

“There was some level of stability in that area. It wasn’t a misguided venture into the terrain. But, if we take the decision not to do things because of criminality in that area of the Chad and other parts of Nigeria, it means the economy will stop. It means oil in the Niger Delta will stop,” he said.

Mr. Kachikwu said the NNPC’s decision to resume exploration activities in the Inland Sedimentary Trough areas, including the Chad Basin, was pursuant to the aspiration of the present administration to grow the country’s current crude oil reserve base from over 37 billion barrels to 40 billion barrels.

The minister said based on the advice from the military in November last year, after successful campaign and degrading of the insurgency in that zone, the NNPC resumed exploration activities in the area, including Gubia Nugumeri, Munguno, Kukawa, Abdam, Guzamala and Mobar.

Nigerian Army

The minister also said the 1.8 million barrels per day, mbpd, production ceiling set for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, was yet to take effect.

“Merely hitting a production of 1.8 mbpd was not sufficient for the ceiling to take effect. It has to be a month to month analysis of the situation and assurance that the country has triumphed over what prevented its production before he can report to OPEC that the operating environment is now stable,” he explained.

The minister said this would have to be within the nine months period Nigeria was given the exemption.

In January last year, Nigeria was one of the three countries granted exemption from output cut imposed on members of OPEC. The exemption was extended by nine months, at the end of the initial six months.

But, last week, the exemption was removed after Nigeria recently realized the 1.8 mbpd production benchmark set by the group.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • I dey hear

    Premium Times Editor,

    HOW NOT TO RESCUE BOKO HARAM CAPTIVES

    “We were first elated when we heard that the military
    rescued the victims. But to our dismay we discovered that they were all
    killed. Our initial hope to see them alive was dashed. The soldiers brought
    only dead bodies. Four other staff are still missing and we are seriously
    concerned about their safety as we do not know their whereabouts.”

    …………….Danny Manmam

    (ASUU chairman in the university of Maiduguri)

  • 0tile

    Greedy people. Don’t halt exploration, do more digging. Also build more ultra modern skyscrapers in

    Borno and its environs, after-all the money is coming from Niger Delta. The Deltans can wait for their own development until the Federal government finishes developing the North East so that there will be peace in One Nigeria. Nonsense

    • Caponey

      @OTILE:

      We only heard, but can’t confirm if anyone has been rescued,”
      said Minister of Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu in reaction to the army’s overhasty
      statement that all the captured oil workers have been rescued by military
      action. An enhanced military operation to capture or kill Boko Haram Leader
      Abubakar Shekahu within 40 days, as ordered a week or so ago by Nigeria’s
      Army Chief, is not expected to be this porous for Boko Haram militias to easily
      overrun it in a few minutes. The operation kill-or-capture Abubakar Shekahu
      now underway may need to be reassessed for tactics and strategy as a result
      of this combat failure.

  • Cyril Ugwuosi

    well so bad

  • thusspokez

    One of Buhari’s stúpid ideas. Venezuela has one of the largest deposit of oil but it cannot sell them in enough quantity and consequently going bankrupt. Also, the West is abandoning petrol-run cars for electricity-run ones and yet Buhari thinks that it is a smart idea to waste scarce resources to find a product which the market has surplus of?