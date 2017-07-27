Senate passes NFIA bill which limits EFCC’s powers

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Senate has passed the bill establish to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency, thus implementing the first step in pulling the country’s financial intelligence unit out of the control of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The bill was passed after it was read for the third time today, Thursday, just the fourth legislative day since it was first initiated last Thursday.

The bill was referred to the committee on anti-corruption on Tuesday. But without the usual public hearing, organised to consider opinions of concerned parties on a subject, the report of the committee was presented on Wednesday and the bill passed on Thursday.

The Senate said the bill was given accelerated consideration to help Nigeria avoid expulsion from the Egmont Group of financial intelligence units, which had suspended the country over absence of legal framework that guarantees independence of the Nigeria’s unit.

For the bill to become law, it has to be passed by the House of Representatives, and signed into law by the President or vetoed by the lawmakers.

    A lot of us commenting here are ignorant of why the unit was removed from Efcc and they wouldn’t even wait to comprehend what they just read in the news report above.

    Nigeria has been removed from a world body that encompasses all other Financial Intelligence Units across the globe simply because ours was made part of Efcc. This has serious implications for the integrity of our financial systems as the presence of an independent and autonomous FIU is a sine qua non to the rating a country could achieve in the financial world. Without being a member of the global body our stock exchange for example, cannot have full integration with others like the New York stock exchange. Just like without having NFF we can’t be part of Fifa.

    Efcc was actively involved in the process of pulling the unit out of it and the Senate acted expeditiously on it to save Nigeria financial system from collapsing NOT this time around for their selfish reasons! Efcc would even be more effective as it would now pay more attention to its core mandate.

    This is simple logic.
    Haba, PEOPLE!!