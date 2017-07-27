Relative of UNIMAID VC killed during Boko Haram attack on NNPC crew buried

Related News

One of the persons killed by the Boko Haram during the kidnap of oil workers in Borno State has been buried.

The deceased, Idris Njodi, was a younger brother of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Njodi.

He was among those killed after Boko Haram members ambushed and kidnapped workers who were part of an NNPC team on oil exploration in the Lake Chad basin.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at least 27 people died after rescue efforts by soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF. The victims included soldiers, CJTF members, and university staff.

Mr. Njodi was one of the five members of staff of the university killed in the attack and was buried after a ceremony on Thursday at the university.

The university has not officially confirmed the death of the five staff members who the NNPC said were part of a geological team contracted by the oil corporation to carry out exploration services in the trouble Lake Chad region.

Members of the university community gathered in their hundreds at the funeral of the deceased who, until his death, was one of the senior drivers of the institution.

The VC, Abubakar Njodi, led other top staff members at the funeral which was performed at the university’s central mosque.

Late Njodi was buried at about 11 a.m. at the Gwange Central Cemetery in Maiduguri.