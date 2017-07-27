Nigeria’s current revenue sharing formula ‘illegal’, Senate declares

Related News

The Senate has called for a review of Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula to give states and local government areas greater share than what they get in the current formula, which gives more to the federal government.

The Senate said the current formula is “unconstitutional” and does not reflect the country’s present realities.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a constitutional review proposal to devolve greater powers to the states, after complaints the proposal did not seek to give the federating units greater share of the national revenue and control over resources.

