Nigeria’s current revenue sharing formula ‘illegal’, Senate declares

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has called for a review of Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula to give states and local government areas greater share than what they get in the current formula, which gives more to the federal government.

The Senate said the current formula is “unconstitutional” and does not reflect the country’s present realities.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a constitutional review proposal to devolve greater powers to the states, after complaints the proposal did not seek to give the federating units greater share of the national revenue and control over resources.

More to follow.

  • AryLoyds

    CRIMINALS !

  • Dazmillion

    These clowns are still playing with the sitting time bomb called Nigeria. This country cant be reformed with insincerity, we have passed that stage. The nationalities within Nigeria should be given 100% control of their resources and power devolved to them to chart their own destiny

    • Manuel Tobby

      You mean to devolve stealing to local actors as clearly embodied in NDDC?

      • Dazmillion

        NDDC is still at the federal level pretending to be local. No oil producing state governor knows how much oil is being produced in his state, neither the state assembly.

        • 0tile

          By the way who is the Minister of Petroleum, is that still ailing Buhari? Now that crude oil has risen above $50 you don’t hear their noise again, yet nobody is told how much money Nigeria is raking from crude oil. The criminal presidency pretends that crude oil is worthless, yet they will not allow the states to control their God-given resources and pay associated tax to the Federal government.

          • Dazmillion

            Dont mind the vagabonds.

      • Owejah

        No Manuel! No. NDDC is a palliative instrument of deception. Give the producing states right to earn 100% off their resources out of which a tax deductible from source is mutually determined and remitted to the central government. The principle will be to encourage rats to be content with the size of its paws and scratch its face like that, as obtained in the US where remunerations of governors and legislators are determined by the income of their states and are never uniform.

      • George

        It doesn’t matter if local actors took everything.

        I prefer my goat to eat my yam than mullah goat to have a piece of my YAM.

        Don’t you cows understand that major point.

    • marcos avelino

      Yes give the 300 so called nationalities within Nigeria 100 % resource control – anarchists like you belong to the rain forest where the british found you on trees. Now china will shepard you down

      • Dazmillion

        So you want to call the natural resources of 300 nationalites and then sit in abuja and be sharing it with Saraki. Even the sultan collected N500 million

        • Gary

          Yes now. He and his people no longer want to build groundnut pyramids to feed themselves when they have grabbed Niger Delta oil to themselves. Every major subsidiary of the NNPC is currently headed by the ultra-talented oil and gas engineers from the Sahel.
          Nobody told us that becoming oil experts was a side benefit of embracing Sharia Law. But now we know.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    These unscrupulous and very unpatriotic lawmakers in the senate, have woefully failed in their elected duties as senators,What have the nonentity senators, present as ratio of Federal/states/LGCs sharing formula.the senate, come out and change the sharing formula and see the reaction and response of the executive and other branches of government.

  • Riot50000

    The Nnamdi Kanu wind is blowing across the terrain of the ZOO.
    And they thought he was only good for Biafra?
    They hate him because he has bought the Arab spring back to the Zoo

  • bigbang

    It is a convenient excuse not to pass the amendment. Greater powers will help the states and local government earn more revenue. You don’t have to change the revenue sharing formula first since the states and local governments already keep most of the income tax and VAT tax anyways. What they are doing is telling lies.

  • Man_Enough

    for those who do not want to share their oil with their brothers, oil glut is iminent. “petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2040. Britain is leading the world to end the near 150-year reign of the internal combustion engine. President Macron in France has a similar aspiration… and Norway wants to reach that goal by 2025”.