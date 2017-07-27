LIVE UPDATES: House of Reps votes on key Constitutional amendments

The House of Representatives will today (Thursday) vote on some major amendment proposals to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate on Wednesday voted on 33 amendments of the constitution, approving 29 and rejecting four.

Amendments approved by the two houses will be sent to the state houses of assembly for consideration. A clause would only pass when accented by at least 24 house of assembly before presidential assent.

Out of 360 members of the House, at least 270 must vote for or against any of the amendments to be valid.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the current voting by the green chamber.

