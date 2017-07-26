LIVE UPDATES: Nigerian Senate votes on major constitutional amendments

Related News

The Senate is currently voting on 33 major amendments to the Nigerian constitution.

About 95 senators are present for the Wednesday’s session.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the current voting by the Senate.

The Senate voted to abrogate state-LG joint accounts, and guarantee existence of democratically constituted LGAs.

The Senate also voted to reject devolution of power to states.

The Senate voted to expand Council of states to include former NASS presiding officers

Senators vote to ensure ministerial nominees sent to it include their portfolios and are sent within 30 days of inauguration of the president and of governors for states.

Senate voted to empower INEC to deregister political parties over failure to secure an elective seat.

Senate rejects 35 per cent affirmative action for women as ministers as well as 20 per cent for women as commissioners in states

Senate votes to support independent candidacy during elections.

Senate votes to change the name of the Nigeria Police Force.

Senate votes to support single term for president and governors

Senate votes to support separation of the office of Attorney General of Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.

Senate votes to support a time limit for pre-election matters to be resolved in court

Senate votes in supprt of reduction of age qualification for the offices of the president, lawmakers, and governors.

Senate votes to remove NYSC, Land Use, PCC, NSA Acts from the constitution to make them flexible for regular amendment.

NOTE: Approval by the Senate is just one of the steps required for constitutional amendment. It is not a final step.

Senate reversed self, voted to retain Land Use Act in the Constitution.

Senate finally voted to delete state independent electoral commission from the Constitution. 73 Yes votes!

Senate concludes voting on the 33 bills to ammend the Nigerian constitution.