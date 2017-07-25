BREAKING: Six governors off to London to see Buhari

Related News

Six governors are set to travel to London to visit Nigeria’s ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by three presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande, at a media briefing in Abuja.

The governors are to be led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and include governors of Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo.

The visit comes a few days after some APC leaders and governors visited the president on Sunday.

Mr. Buhari had on that July 23 met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some governors elected on the party’s platform.

A statement by the presidency, which provided a photograph of the event, gave the names of those who met with the president to include Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, later quoted Governor Okorocha as describing Mr. Buhari as cheerful and humorous during the meeting held at Nigeria House in London.

Mr. Adesina also quoted the Imo governor as saying, “By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling.

“All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time.”

Mr. Buhari, whose real medical condition is unknown, has been in London for over 70 days for medical treatment.

His deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, recently visited him in the British capital, reporting back to Nigerians that the nation’s number one man was recuperating fast and would return soon.

Details later…