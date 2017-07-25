JUST IN: Nigerian Army promotes 6,199 soldiers fighting Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has promoted 6,199 soldiers currently involved in the fight against Boko Haram.

According to a statement by the Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, approved the promotion on Tuesday.

“The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, has today Tuesday 25th July 2017, approved the special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to various ranks between Lance Corporals to Warrant Officers in the Nigerian Army,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said.

Mr. Usman gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries of the special promotion as follows:

1. Staff Sergeants – Warrant Officers –329.
2. Sergeants – Staff Sergeants –371.
3. Corporals – Sergeants –707.
4. Lance Corporals – Corporals –1,290.
5. Privates – Lance Corporals –3,502.

“The COAS congratulates the beneficiaries and urged them to increase the tempo of the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East,” the spokesperson said.

The Army has been battling to defeat the Boko Haram since 2009 when the insurgency began.

