BREAKING: Bill to strip EFCC of control over NFIU passes second reading in Senate

The bill to establish the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency has scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill seeks to strip the Economic Financial Crimes Commission of control over the existing Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

The NFIU is currently under the anti-graft agency.

The bill to remove that control was passed for second reading and referred to the committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes for further action on Tuesday, the first legislative day after it was initiated for first reading last Thursday.

The committee was asked to submit its report tomorrow, Wednesday. The bill is being fastracked by a Senate that has been at loggerheads with the EFCC head, Ibrahim Magu.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The proposed NFIA is to serve as the “central body in Nigeria responsible for receiving, requesting, analysing and disseminating financial intelligence reports and other information to law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies and other relevant authorities.”

