BREAKING: Bill to strip EFCC of control over NFIU passes second reading in Senate

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The bill to establish the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency has scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill seeks to strip the Economic Financial Crimes Commission of control over the existing Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

The NFIU is currently under the anti-graft agency.

The bill to remove that control was passed for second reading and referred to the committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes for further action on Tuesday, the first legislative day after it was initiated for first reading last Thursday.

The committee was asked to submit its report tomorrow, Wednesday. The bill is being fastracked by a Senate that has been at loggerheads with the EFCC head, Ibrahim Magu.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The proposed NFIA is to serve as the “central body in Nigeria responsible for receiving, requesting, analysing and disseminating financial intelligence reports and other information to law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies and other relevant authorities.”

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Bukola Saraki, is an advance criminal who would not ever be remembered for any positive purpose or legacy for the tenure of being president of the senate chambers.Criminal, always display his criminality profile and never change.Bukola Saraki, is working very hard to derail president Muhammadu Buhari,s war against endemic corruption culture. Bukola Saraki, will fail and regret bitterly.

    • Anonymous

      Oh Weaker Animal! Is this you? I believe your deliverance is partial or temporal.

    • Charles

      please don,t be offended are you a native doctor?, because your comments always sounds like someone trained in the act of herbs and diabolic.

      • Sanssouci

        You pulled the words right out of my mouth! there are different types of Doctors

  • Spokesperson

    The Senate should always pass laws that will be in the interest of the Nigerian people. The Senate should not slow the fight against corruption, that has done so much harm to Nigeria

  • Fairgame

    Foremost Nigerian and world renowned and award winning Political & Human Rights Activist, Senior Lawyer and SAN, Olisa Agbakoba has REJECTED restructuring and backed Nnamdi Kanu. Why is Premium Times not reporting this story? Instead it reports Germany not supporting Biafra and one inconsequential Methodist Bishop not supporting secession. Nigeria is a failed state and the only hope now is a REFERENDUM for secession, self determination and 100% control of RESOURCES by those who own it.

    • .Fairgame

      “Agbakoba, who rejected the declaration by acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Nigeria’s sovereignty was not negotiable, said IPOB’s quest for self-determination was lawful and found justification in Article 1 (2) of the United Nations Charter and Article 20 (1) of the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights, to which Nigeria was a signatory.

      He said the Federal Government must immediately initiate a process to put the continued existence of Nigeria as a sovereign entity to a debate, stressing that restructuring was not the road map to federalism.

      The legal luminary addressed journalists in Lagos on Tuesday at his Ikoyi office on “The future of Nigeria.”

  • FreeNigeria

    Animals in the NASS, nothing good comes out of their kingdom. hyenas