Saudi Arabia, allies blacklist 18 individuals, organisations for alleged terrorism

Saudi Arabia and its allies on Tuesday put 18 organisations and individuals on a blacklist.

Those blacklisted are suspected of Qatar-linked Islamist extremism, a joint statement by the Saudi Press Agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt blacklisted nine charity and media organisations, and nine individuals linked to Qatar as “terrorists’’, the statement said.

The four Arab states have been boycotting Qatar since June 5 diplomatic crisis. They have also put in place an air and sea blockade of Qatar.

They demanded that Qatar broke its longstanding ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, blacklisted as a “terror group” by the four governments although not by the international community.

They also demanded that Qatar close broadcasting giant Al-Jazeera and a Turkish military base, and fall in line with Saudi-led policy in the region, particularly toward Iran.

Qatar has dismissed the demands as a violation of its sovereignty and had received significant support from Turkey and Iran.

Qatar also denied any links with terrorism and signed a pact with the U.S. on checking terrorism financing.

The Saudi bloc on Tuesday blacklisted three organisations based in Yemen and six based in Libya accusing them of ties to Al-Qaida.

They also blacklisted three Qataris, three Yemenis, two Libyans and a Kuwaiti, they said were implicated in “fundraising campaigns” to support Al-Nusra Front and other terrorist militias in Syria.