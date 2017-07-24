EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army promotes 468 officers — FULL LIST

Related News

The Nigerian Army has promoted 468 lieutenants to captain, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

An Army circular exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, elevated the officers on July 19 following earlier approval by the Nigerian Army Council.

The promotions will take effect from June 2016 for some officers and from November 2017 for many others.

The last promotion exercise in December 2016 saw 227 officers elevated to different ranks, including 21 to major-general.

“Officers will not wear their new ranks until they are officially authorised by their commanders,” the memo, signed by I.O. Rabiu, a major general and Military Secretary, said.

All promotions will be promulgated in the Army Orders and federal government gazette upon completion of paperwork by the Army authorities.

See list below: