EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army promotes 468 officers — FULL LIST

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has promoted 468 lieutenants to captain, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

An Army circular exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, elevated the officers on July 19 following earlier approval by the Nigerian Army Council.

The promotions will take effect from June 2016 for some officers and from November 2017 for many others.

The last promotion exercise in December 2016 saw 227 officers elevated to different ranks, including 21 to major-general.

“Officers will not wear their new ranks until they are officially authorised by their commanders,” the memo, signed by I.O. Rabiu, a major general and Military Secretary, said.

All promotions will be promulgated in the Army Orders and federal government gazette upon completion of paperwork by the Army authorities.

See list below: 

  • AFRICANER

    Very few Yorubas promoted?

    If the high ranking Yorubas are being systematically charged with “Cowardice” and imprisoned, and the rest are not being promoted, there must be a strategic plan to remove Yorubas from the armed services.

    This must be stemmed. Obviously, the Hausa-Fulani consider the Yorubas as the long term enemies; their quarrel with Igbos is merely tactical.

    • marcos avelino

      What knuclke heads every thing is about tribe and religion !!

    • 678

      I don’t know that you observed this anomaly. It’s shocking and a sign of disregard for the Yorubas. However, I can see where this Northern oligarchy are coming from: they are not comfortable with any Yoruba man at the top of any security outfit. The Yorubas are too much for them. For this reason, this northern apparatus is doing all they can to incapacitate the yorubas,
      But all their plans would not work,
      That’s why I support the successful realization of Biafra republic so that we the Yorubas could go and form our Oduduwa republic.
      The retarded and imbecile Hausa/Fulani can eat themselves. I care less!
      They are human parasites leaving large and feeding fat on their hosts.