‎Nigerian police dismiss three officers for N200,000 extortion

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Nigerian police said they have dismissed three officers attached to Lagos State Police Command for extorting residents.

The dismissal of the officers was contained in a police bulletin on Monday.

The bulletin disclosed the identities of the culprits as Okelue Nkemeonye (Inspector with Number 136005), Braimoh Sunday (Sergeant with Number 355897) and Yusuf Olukoga (Sergeant with Number 359928)

The dismissed officers worked with the Area “N” Command, Ijede-Ikorodu.

Their dismissal followed an orderly room trial at the Zone Two Command Headquarters, Onikan-Yaba, Lagos, the police said.

The men faced two charges, and were found guilty on both.

‎The bulletin explained that on June 21‎ the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) received a complaint via WhatsApp which states thus:

“My name is (withheld), I went to the bank this morning to deposit money to a Company’s account (name withheld) but there was no network so I deposited the money into my personal account to do the transfer to the account later. When I came out of the bank, a car packed full of some SARS policemen wearing black cloth with anti-robbery squad written at the back. I was told to enter the vehicle with a gun pointed at me. They collected my mobile phone and asked me what I do for a living I told them that I had just finish my youth service and I am leaving with my brother and I pointed my brother shop for them to stop by and see him because he was the one that sent me to the bank, they refused to wait and they did not allow me to pick my calls and call out. I received an alert on my phone with the money I went to deposit they search my phone on seeing the alert they started roping that am a yahoo boy telling me that I would pay them 1Million, one of them slapped me, they drove us around places in Ikorodu, ijede, gberigbe, ibeshe, igbe, ikpakodo, itaelewa, agric and first gate harassing people, moving them in the car and collecting huge amount from them. They collected N50, 000.00 from me but I notice that each junctions that we reached people were hailing there leader by his nickname (OJ. Ojewunmi). And one by name Austin slapped me. They picked me up around 9am and dropped me 6pm in the evening after collecting money from me. They even use my account to collect money from the guys that I met in the car and used my ATM to withdraw from them.”

Police said an investigation team was dispatched to Ikorodu where the three dismissed policemen including and assistant superintendent of police, Bayo Obadia, who led the team, were apprehended.

Preliminary investigations confirmed the allegations against the officers.

The police also said they found out that the four police officers who were armed on the day of the incident falsely paraded themselves as operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), when they were not.

“Investigation also shows that the officers extorted a total sum of N200,000 from the young men who they tagged ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’; the money was forced from them via N90,000 ATM withdrawal and N110,000 mobile bank money transfer to a third party account provided by the policemen. All the extorted N200, 000 was recovered by the PCRRU Investigators,” the bulletin said.

Mr. Obadiah, who led the team, was issued a query. His response and the query were forwarded to the office of the Force Secretary, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from where it would proceed to the Police Service Commission as required by police regulations, police said.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris has commended the complainant for coming forward to report the incident to PCRRU; the IGP has also said that all allegations of professional misconduct reported against any police officer would be treated in line with relevant laws and in keeping to the ‘Change Begins With Me Champaign’ of the Federal Government,” the bulletin added.

Police encouraged members of the public to report cases of police misconduct to the PCRRU for resolution.

“PCRRU is available 24/7 via phone call: 08057000001, 08057000002| SMS/Whatsapp: 08057000003| BBM: 58A2B5DE|Twitter: @policeNG_PCRRU| Facebook:www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU| Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng ORPolicePCRRU@gmail.com.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • gbadeelda

    This is commendable!!!

  • FreeNigeria

    Only three?

    • PolyGon2013

      That would send a message.

  • Kunle Omobaba

    DO YOU WANT SPIRITUAL MONEY WITHOUT HUMAN BLOOD? THEN JOIN SHABAKAR BROTHERHOOD CLUB AND GET RICH WITHOUT HUMAN BLOOD. TO BE A MEMBER, YOU ARE GIVEN A PROTECTION AND SUCCESS, IT IS NOT ONLY GETTING RICH BUT YOU WILL ALSO EXCEL IN EVERYTHING AND NO BODY CAN KILL YOU, Do you want spiritual assistance in your life? It is the assignment of Baba Kekere to offer services to those in need of spiritual assistance not minding the gravity of your situations or distance as long as water, sea, ocean, lake, river, sand, etc. are near you, then your problems of life would be controlled under your foot.
    if you need any spiritual help on any of these
    Get Your Love Back, Fruit Of The Womb, Fibroid
    Business Boom, Financial Breakthrough
    Get Rich Without Ritual, Do As I Say, Bad Dream
    Promise And Fail, Epilepsy, Land/Court Case
    Mental Disorder, Political Appointment
    Visa Approval , Cancer, Examination Success
    Spend And Get Back, Good Luck, Natural Health
    Hypertension, Stroke, Sickle cell, Impotency
    Win Court Case, Promotion At Work
    Commanding Tone, Protection Ring
    Marriage Success, Love Ring, Favor Ring
    Recover Lost Glory, Spiritual Power For Men Of God
    Travel Success Ring, Job Success, Lotto/Pool Win
    To win your election and Many more
    Make haste to call Baba Kekere on +2349060019636
    with your believe, all your problems will surely ba a thing of the past.

  • PolyGon2013

    I’m impressed! Kudos to the police and the complainant! Shame on the extortionists.

  • linkhadj.

    Very commendable! Kudos to the IG.

  • amazing2012

    Good work ! Thank you !!