LIVE UPDATES: Lagos council elections official results

The election into chairmanship and councillorship positions in Lagos held on July 22 across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

A handful of voters defied the rains to cast their votes.

There were cases of ballot box-snatching and voter intimidation in areas like Bariga and Ajegunle.

There is yet to be an official statement on the conduct of the election from the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Ayotunde Philips.

As at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, the agency’s spokesperson told journalists that “a statement could not be made because there were no enough facts from the field and results would be made known as soon as information got to them.”

The agency, however, has announced there would be an election in Ward F, Agbado-Oke Odo local council, today because it could not hold on Saturday.

The final results are announced at the various wards and local council collation centres.

The results announced so far show that the APC has won in all the 14 local governments announced so far.

Here’s a list of the results released so far:

1. Lagos Island: APC 14,692; PDP 925;

2. Ikoyi Obalende: APC 7,112; PDP 756;

3. Agboyi-Ketu: APC 10,701; PDP 1,759

4. Ikorodu West: APC 3,088; PDP 555

5. Ikeja: APC 6,191; PDP 990

6. Ejigbo: APC 4,876; PDP 1,079

7. Badagry West: APC 5,300; PDP 935

8. Lagos Island East: APC 9,060; PDP 1,128

9. Epe: APC 21,401; Labour 948

10. Eredo: APC 10,910; PDP 737

11. Oshodi/Isolo: APC 8,429; PDP 3,928

12. Orile-Agege: APC 7,537; Accord 2,362; PDP 1,461

13. Amuwo Odofin: APC 4,467; PDP 1,461; Labour 1,067