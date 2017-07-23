Kano Police engage Boko Haram suspects in gun battle, arrest five

The police in Kano State on Sunday morning engaged in a gun duel with gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram.
The police officers were members of a special task force set up by the Inspector General of Police.
At the end of the gun duel, three of the suspects were arrested, as well as two women suspected to be wives of the suspects.
Details later…
