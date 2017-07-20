Third man named in Diezani’s alleged $1.7 billion U.S. corruption case

Igho Sanomi - CEO and founder of Taleveras Group [Photo: Vanguard]

Court documents filed in Houston by the US Justice Department in the assets forfeiture proceedings filed against former peyroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her business cronies, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, have revealed the third man in the $1.7 billion swindle of Nigeria.

He is Igho Sanomi, one of Nigeria’s young billionaires, who owns the Taleveras Oil Group.

Taleveras, along with oil traders Arcadia and Glencore, were found to have paid $1.2 billion into Kola Aluko’s account in Switzerland, proceeds from crude oil lifted from Aluko and Omokore’s company.

This money, the US Justice Department contends, was used to fund Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s luxury lifestyle. But in a statement Wednesday, Taleveras said its involvement in the alleged dubious transactions followed best international practices, as a third party.

“This legal case is not against Taleveras or Igho Sanomi.

“As it relates to the US department case against Atlantic Drilling, please note that Taleveras and the other two major oil trading houses (Glencore and Arcadia) were not faulted for embarking on a legitimate transaction, as all payments were made based on legitimate third party contracts with private companies and not NNPC,” the company said.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke, as oil minister between 2010 and 2015, used her influence to facilitate inappropriate business opportunities for Messrs. Aluko and Omokore by assigning to their companies, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts (AEDC) Limited and Atlantic Energy Brass Development (AEBD) Limited, eight oil mining leases (OMLs).

The OMLs were assigned under Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Despite lacking the technical expertise and financial capacity to operate the OMLs, as noted in a February 2014 report of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Alison-Madueke greenlighted the process for her cronies.

What followed, said US prosecutors, was the sale by AEDC and AEBD of the oil-lifting allocations they were assigned under the Forcados and Brass SAAs to third-party oil trading companies. They made tonnes of money, by not fulfilling the obligations stated in the agreements, using some of it to bribe Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

Court papers show that Taleveras Group, one of the third-party oil trading companies, paid copious sums into Mr. Aluko’s personal accounts.

The stream of payments, prosecutors observed, began shortly after the award of the Forcados SAAs. Over a period of six months, Mr. Aluko received the sum of $15million in his personal account domiciled at LGT Bank (Schweiz) AG in Switzerland (the “LGT -090038 Account”), from which various purchases for Mrs. Alison-Madueke were funded. The money came from Taleveras Group and its affiliates, including Taleveras Trading Limited and and Taleveras Petroleum Trading BV.

On July 12, 2011, prosecutors found that the sum of $1.5million was wired from Taleveras to Mr. Aluko’s account. Two days later, the sum of $1million also arrived the account from RFB Lengard JVA in which Mr. Igho Sanomi, founder and chairman of Taleveras, owns 30 per cent stake. Another $1million arrived on July 20, 2011, from Taleveras Trading Limited. This was followed on 15 August 2011 by $1million wired by Taleveras to Mr. Aluko’s account in Switzerland as payment for a Joint Venture contract with RFB Lengard. The same day, he received $650,000 from the same source.

On September 12, 2011, Taleveras Trading Limited paid $1million and $1.6million four days later. On 5 October of the same year, Mr. Aluko’s account was credited with $1.5million by Taleveras Petroleum Trading BV and $500,000 six days later. The next batch of cash arrived on 14 November 2011, when his account received $2million wired by Taleveras Group. On January 3 and 10 2012, $600,000 and $1million respectively were paid by Taleveras Petroleum Trading BV.

Prosecutors reckoned that the payments were made to Mr. Aluko in return for assigning the AEDC’s rights to Taleveras and RFB Lengard to lift oil under the corruptly acquired SAAs.

They discovered that each of the transactions was subsequently transferred into and out of correspondent bank accounts at a financial institution, which processes its U.S. dollar wire transactions through Newark, New Jersey.

According to prosecutors, AEDC entered into an agreement with the Arcadia Group and its subsidiaries, from which AEDC purportedly took loans. In return, Arcadia was repaid with assignments of AEDC’s crude oil liftings under the dodgy SAAs. The company describes itself as a “global commodity trading firm covering oil, agricultural, gas and power markets”.

“In particular, two months after the last payment from Taleveras, Arcadia Energy (Suisse) SA and Arcadia Petroleum Limited began making payments to an account held in the name of AEH at LGT Bank (Schweiz) AG ending in -108031 (the LGT -108031 Account),” said prosecutors.

On April 18, 2012, Arcadia paid $10million into the above stated account. On May 14 of the same year, it paid $1.3million and on July 23,

$2.4million. On July 24, 2012, the company paid $1.3million into the same account. Less than a month later, it paid $2.9million into the same account and followed it up with a whopping $25million September 17, 2012.

The next day, it paid $2.091million into the same account. This preceded a hefty transfer of $23.4million on January 8, 2013. A couple of days later, Arcadia paid $1.6million and on February 4, 2013, wired $2million to the account. This was followed by the payment of $1.1million, $6million and $1.7million respectively.

The stunt continued with payments to a company, Glencore, by AEBD, which sold to Glencore over 7million barrels of crude oil acquired through the Brass SAA. Glencore’s payments for these allotments, said prosecutors, were made to an account in the name of AEBD ending in 184001 at Deutsche Bank (Suisse) SA and an account ending in -630350 in the name of AEBD at Standard Chartered Bank, London. They were also made into accounts in the name of AEBD ending in 677644 at Standard Chartered Bank, London; and 9941 at Stanbic IBTC, Nigeria.

Glencore, for example, paid $83.6million to AEBD on April 5, 2013; $80.5million, $79.4million on July 4, $19.8million July 17, $19.5million on July 19 and $83.4million on July 21.

*Taleveras full statement:

The attention of Taleveras legal team have been drawn to online publications related with a case against Atlantic Drilling Fluids. This legal case is not against Taleveras or Igho Sanomi.

Some of these publications are misleading, grossly inaccurate, it is thus proper to set the record straight.

One of Taleveras core activities since 2000, is sourcing, trading and engaging in third party contracts, inclusive of oil and gas upstream operations. Taleveras due to its capacity, trading expertise and financial strength, continues to source and engage in procuring third party oil contracts.

Taleveras performs on these contracts handling the physical delivery, risk management and logistics from start point to its numerous first class end users and major refiners. This process involves verification of the contracts with the issuing authority to authenticate and further compliance with our lending banks internal due diligence processes. This is no different from International Trading Standards performed by the numerous international and major oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria.

As it relates to the US department case against Atlantic Drilling, please note that Taleveras and the other two major oil trading houses (Glencore and Arcadia) were not faulted for embarking on a legitimate transaction, as all payments were made based on legitimate third party contracts with private companies and not NNPC.

This is indeed compared to a buyer of a property who embarks on verification of property title documents with the issuing authority and upon verification, goes into a sales contract and then makes contractual payment to the seller. The Buyer certainly has no business in whatever the seller does with his proceeds from the sale.

In concluding, the ultimate aim of contracting is to off-take crude oil from asset productions. It is worthy to note that neither Taleveras nor its associated companies lifted any oil from this production through Atlantic. Terms of the agreement were breached and hence a legal dispute and appropriate filings made in respected court of jurisdiction.

We will thus refrain from making further comments.”

  • CrimeWatch

    Premium Times Editor,

    The following three oil trading companies; namely Arcadia, Glencore, and,
    Taleveras     must be served with criminal summons to answer to a three
    count indictment of conspiracy to commit a felony, fraud, and moneylaundering.
    They should be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Upon conviction,
    the three oil trading companies should be slammed with multi-million dollar fines
    and barred for a time certain from entering into il lifting contracts in
    Nigeria.

    That’s what anti-corruption jurisprudence should mean in the real
    world, unlike what it means in the ersatz world of Buhari’s government where
    nothing follows the detection of crime except impunity granted in hush-hish
    manner by a badly compromised Buhari/Osinbajo government which has taken no
    steps at arraignment several months after a whopping $154 million presumably
    stolen from NNPC was hidden from detection and hidden from regular bank books
    at Sterling Bank by its Managing Director Yemi Adeola.

    • Omoolomo

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

      The moral laxity of the Buhari government is major cause for concern. As each day passes Buhari’s government
      looks more corrupt than it did a day before. All cases of corruption occurring close to Buhari’s nose are ignored
      and only distantly far cases occurring in the rival PDP party get attention. This is not how to fight corruption at all.

      I was not surprised when the international community suspended Nigeria from global anti-corruption organization.
      Buhari is too mentally dishonest to fight corruption and is lacking in relevant knowledge on how to prevent graft.
      As Nigeria under Buhari remains suspended from World Anti-corruption Association, Nigeria drifts like jetsam.

      • Abdul

        Nonsense, is that topic under discussion? Useless thieves deceiving themselves thinking they are deceiving God.

    • Sonofmelaye

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

      “Democracy is defined as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,

      but what we had in the time of Jonathan was greedocracy, which is government of the

      greedy, by the greedy, and for the greedy. But today under Buhari, we have criminocracy –

      a government of the criminals by the criminals and for the criminals. Buhari’s wrong appointments

      led to the emergence of the former (suspended) Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

      SGF Babachir Lawal, who became a grass-cutter.”

      ……………………Dino Melaye

      (Incumbent APC Senator, June 1, 2017)

  • FreeNigeria

    Like I’ve over and over, there’s no rice man in Nigeria, but rich thieves, wicked and corrupt people with evil minds.

    • Concerno Nigeriana

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus,

      WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR BUHARI’s
      GOVERNMENT TO WAKE UP TO ARREST AND ARRAIGN THE CONNIVING DIRECTORS AT
      STANDARDS ORGANIZATION OF NIGERIA (S.O.N) WHO CONSPIRED WITH SOME FOREIGN
      EXPORTERS AND ISSUED VALID LICENSE FOR THE IMPORTATION OF FIVE (5) BILLION NAIRA
      WORTH OF DEFECTIVE CAR TYRES INTO NIGERIA IN JANUARY 2017.

      • FreeNigeria

        Hmmmm, wicked people, they don’t care how many Nigerians die, as long as they’re making money for themselves and their families, they are perfectly fine.

  • Bright Ezeh

    Only God will save Nigeria from the hands of bad and corrupt leaders this particular transaction is one of the reason why Nigeria is in recession, shame on PDP and there supporters, any one that supports evil in Nigeria because of religion or ethnicity sentiment will never see good ln his life, it’s painful to see how poor Nigerians are suffering and some people are busy diverting millions of dollars without fear, go to South South and see how those communities are suffering because of the damages caused by this Oil , it’s painful

    • Bam-bam2000

      @brightezeh:disqus

      I want to appeal to the Buhari government not to disgrace those of us
      who voted for APC. It is a thing of shame that Nigeria has been suspended from
      the global association of anti-corruption; called EGMONT, because the other 153
      countries that suspended Nigeria from EGMONT are all convinced that President
      Buhari has fallen far short of global standards for fighting corruption. This is a
      thing of concern and a big shame that Nigeria shall be expelled from EGMONT in
      January if President Buhari does not buckle up and know how to fight corruption
      properly, by doing the right thing now, and by giving independence to Nigeria’s
      Financial Intelligence Unit; free of potential political control.

      The way things are going the Buhari government has not succeeded to
      create jobs but instead created massive un-employment with devaluation of the
      Naira which caused 17% inflation. Today, there are 28 million un-employed youths
      in Nigeria      , according to the federal Bureau of Statistics. This mass unemployment
      figure in Nigeria is frightening. It can lead to massive uprising very soon. It is just
      like saying the whole population of Ghana – a neighbouring country – is jobless.
      The population of Ghana today is 28 million people. That’s why Buhari government
      must quickly wake up before it is too late. If the Buhari government is now being
      suspended for failing to fight corruption according to global standards, what
      else will remain of the already half-empty life of the Buhari regime?

  • Omoolomo

    @brightezeh:disqus;

    I was not surprised
    when the international community few days ago suspended Nigeria from
    global anti-corruption organization. Buhari too mentally dishonest to fight
    corruption and is lacking in relevant knowledge on how to prevent graft.

    As Nigeria
    under Buhari remains suspended from World Anti-Corruption Association,
    Nigeria now drifts away from world’s reckoning like jetsam on high seas.
    The Buhari government was never serious about fighting any corruption.

    • Uzoma John

      Why blame Buhari while the legislature and judiciary are thwarting every effort to kill corruption in Nigeria. All good steps made by PMB in this regards are perceived witch-hunt. Why blame the wrong person out of hatred. Buhari as an executive will he also be the legislature and judiciary. This is not a military Govt. Please check your brain before playing the blame game.

      • Quintoxy

        @Uzoboy:disqus,

        Look, don’t annoy me, you hear! If you can’t call a spade a spade you better go back

        to APC headquarters and collect the salary of three months they are owing you there.

        Which corruption has Buhari fought since he came? Who is in jail for corruption today?

        The prisons are all empty and nobody is in jail. Can you see the real picture yourself now?

        Buhari is the most useless president Nigeria has ever had – repeat after me – most useless!

        • Ceejay ilo

          The chap is something else….He uses Igbo name as a coy for his handle and assumes the role of an upright judge whereas its obvious he draws his salary from APC mujaheddins.

        • Julius

          Abeg get annoyed and display your ignorance. Can Buhari just order anybody locked up ? You are also making known you pure hatred for Buhari by saying he is the most useless president Nigeria ever had..I guess Jonathan wasn’t the president of Nigeria..ever !

          • Sanssouci

            ” Can Buhari just order anybody locked up ?” YES, Sambo Dasuki, ElZakZaky, Air Commodore Umar Muhammed

          • Julius

            Nice try but, the court did !

          • Sanssouci

            courts that gave them bail? are u serious or just trying to be funny?

        • Africa

          No wonder JEG and his minions were able to commit all those atrocities, with blind bats like you Nigeria is surely doomed.

          • George

            Now that your half dead father is there what has he achieved.

          • Usher- Join The Revolution

            He have achieved far more than your father and that’s the fact!

      • George

        Has the animal buhari account for the money he is using in LONDON.

        Goat like your tribe will always like to use others name.

  • PREITY

    Tomorrow, when you ask them the source of their wealth, they will say hard work as if other young Nigerians arent working hard, making hard working young Nigerians feel God has abandoned them. without knowing they are thieves.

    • communiqués

      @disqus_VRwvBeL6Ob:disqus

      • $154 million found concealed and kept away from regular bank books and stashed away at Sterling Bank by the bank’s Managing Director Yemi Adeola. Nobody has been arrested since last year or arraigned to face criminal prosecution for the theft of this $154 million. Or has Sterling Bank’s Managing Director Yemi Adeola been
      charged to court with moneylaundering. Please, is this how to fight corruption?

      • Secretary to Buhari’s government, Mr. Babachir Lawal, as the third most senior official after Buhari and Vice
      President Osinbajo, formed a private company years earlier and brazenly awarded a contract of ₦250 million
      to that same private company of his, to cut grass at the Refugee Camp. President Buhari was told and he
      dragged his feet but later set up a bogus administrative panel which declared that Mr. Babachir Lawal
      has no case to answer. President Buhari corruptly publicly approved that ‘no-case-to-answer’ until
      all hell was let loose by the media and President Buhari was forced to perhaps reluctantly ask
      Mr. Babachir Lawal to proceed on indefinite leave but without ever filing any criminal case
      in court against Mr. Babachir Lawal for corruption. Is this how to fight corruption?

      • communiqués

        @disqus_VRwvBeL6Ob:disqus

        Just a few months ago, in January this year, another Buhari appointee; Osita Aboloma who,
        as Director-General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (S.O.N), reportedly issued authorization
        to certain importers to bring in five (5) billion Naira worth of fake or defective car tyres into Nigeria.
        A group of rogue businessmen had conspired with top officials of S.O.N and got a genuine import
        permit, properly signed and sealed to import five (5) billion Naira worth of defective car tyres
        into Nigeria.

        The deal went through, as the consignment passed through Customs because
        the law of Nigeria does not allow the Customs to intercept defective products if
        the products are not contraband. A whistle-blower later leaked the five billion
        Naira scam to the press. Since then all hell was let loose, as the Customs
        Press office simultaneously blew the alarm that Nigeria is being stolen away
        by creatures Buhari appointed into public office. Is this how to fight corruption?

      • i dey laugh O!!!

        BUT THE SAME BUHARI FILED CASE IN COURT AGAINST CHIEF DAN ETETE FOR CORRUPTLY

        AWARDING AN OIL BLOC TO HIMSELF AS OIL MINISTER UNDER GENERAL SANI ABACHA. Hahaha!

    • George

      Oil money isn’t Abokis money.

      ABACHA, BUHARI, IBB, OBJ, ABUBAKAR, DAJUMAN, AMINI, ETC where do they got their money from and these are people whose land produces no oil.

      Nonsense.

  • Rommel

    President Jonathan said recently that Nigerians want him back in power, I wonder the type of Nigerians that he was referring to, yet before our very eyes, the vultures are gathering again

  • paul irumundomon

    Why can’t buhari govt focus on the many criminals in Nigeria, who are registered criminals.

  • Galantman

    Former President Jonathan was afterall right, corruption under his watch is not stealing, but hard work and legitimate business !!!!!!
    May this country never witnessed such manumental madness again. AMEEN

  • George

    What is all these talks of just 1.9Billion dollars when animal Yoruba goat head OBJ went home with 16Billion Dollars and so what if the oil lady go home with just peanut.

    She owed the land and the oil, pls let Buhari jump into lagoon all I care.