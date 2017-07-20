BREAKING: Senate initiates bill to strip EFCC of control over NFIU

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has received a bill to establish the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency, moving a step closer to making the country’s financial intelligence unit, currently under the EFCC, totally independent.

The bill, introduced by Chukwuka Utazi, was read for the first reading on Thursday, a day after the Senate sought the independence for the NFIU, in response to the suspension of Nigeria from the Egmont Group.

The development also came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, took a step to “reposition” the NFIU and make it “an autonomous unit under the EFCC”.

More to come.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.