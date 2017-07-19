We are sorry, Ambode apologises to aggrieved Lagos APC members

Related News

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday appealed to aggrieved members of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC to bury the hatchet, noting that any crack would be detrimental to the party.

Speaking during the presentation of flags to the Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship candidates of the party ahead of the July 22 local government election, Mr. Ambode said the party is working to resolve all lingering disputes.

“All the things that we have done wrong, I want to say sorry, and I want to appeal to all members of the party,” Mr. Ambode said.

“If we break the house, there would be no further canopy. So, it’s better to call the plumber, the bricklayer, the electrician to come and do repair works, so that there would be somewhere for us to lie our head and sleep.

“I know there have been a lot of misgivings that has taken place, but what is important is for us to build the house together, thereafter we can do aesthetics to the windows and the doors so that those who are standing would be able to sit,’’ Mr Ambode said.

The party’s primary election to elect its candidates for the council election last May ended in chaos and violence after party members accused the leadership of imposition.

Again, on Tuesday, scores of protesters marched to the governor’s office demanding the expulsion of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, whom they accused of anti-party activities.

Mr. Banire, a former commissioner in the state, denies the allegations.

In his latest remarks on the issue, Mr. Ambode urged the party members and candidates to eschew their bitterness and ensure total victory for the party.

“It is better to ‘cement’ the next four years through these Chairmen and also complement the efforts of the next two years so that we can get another six years,” the governor said.

The governor urged the candidates to utilise the next 72 hours to rally massive support from the electorate and ensure that the ‘virtues which Bola Tinubu stands for remains.’

Mr Tinubu is a national leader of the APC and a former governor of the state

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of APC in the state, Henry Ajomale, assured that the party would emerge victorious in all positions at the polls as ‘a befitting gift to the governor and Mr. Tinubu.’

“By the grace of God we are going to win the elections. Come Saturday, get ready and use your available opportunities and your leadership role to win for our candidates and we know, for His Excellency the Governor and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu our leader, we must win the elections as a gift to both of them,’’ he said.

Mr. Ajomale also said the crisis within Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area had been resolved with the conduct of fresh primaries, which he said was won by the party’s preferred candidate.