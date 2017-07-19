‎BREAKING: Tanker drivers set banks ablaze

Related News

Dozens of protesting tanker drivers have set two banks ablaze in Lagos after police officers allegedly shot one of their members, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The two banks, a Diamond Bank and a Sterling Bank branch, are located at the Creek Road area, a witness said.

“The tank drivers usually line their vehicles along the road and police will come to collect money from them, those that refuse to part with money will have their tyres deflated,” the witness said.

“This will be the second time the police will shoot a tanker driver this week,” he added.

Details later….