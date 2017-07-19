UPDATED: Senate vows to separate NFIU from EFCC

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to pass a law that would make the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, independent of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

On Wednesday, the lawmakers based their decision on the reported suspension of the NFIU from the Egmont Group.

The NFIU, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was reportedly suspended from the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units over Nigeria’s failure to provide legal framework that will make the NFIU autonomous, The Cable reported last week.

The NFIU helps tackle money laundering and monitor financial flows, task eased by its membership of the Egmont Group whose members share intelligence relating to international finance and illicit flow.

Critics of separating the NFIU from the EFCC have said it would weaken the anti-graft agency which has tackling financial crimes as one of its main task.

But Chukwuta Utazi, PDP-Enugu, who moved the motion on “dire consequences” of the suspension condemned critics of the separation, mentioning specially Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption; and Femi Falana, a senior lawyer and activist.

He noted Nigeria has until December to make NFIU autonomous and institutionally independent in order to escape expulsion from the Egmont Group in January.

Mr. Utazi, chairman of the committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes, therefore, called for a new law to empower NFIU to be independent and be able to be responsible for its personnel.

Following the motion, the Senate further resolved that the ministries of finance, justice and interior should ensure Nigeria regains membership of the 153-member group and that the government should include in its supplementary budget, separate funds for the NFIU.

Then, the Senate also tasked its anti-corruption committee to come up, within four weeks, with an establishment bill towards the end of making the NFIU independent in fulfilment of the requirements of the Egmont Group.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Watch man

    Aha! A “good” excuse for lootocrat Saraki and gang of NASS thieves to weaken his nemesis (EFCC) has just emerged. As long as Nigerians are docile over the impunity of the criminals in NASS they would continue to drag the country down the road of corruption and infamy. What a disgrace!

    • Netanyahu

      The country is doomed and damaged irretrievably. It is not the NASS alone. The civil servant, the religious bigots, military, customs, immigration, pastor, immam, just name it. Everybody is defrauding and looting. No one to bell the cat. Such a horrible situation..

    • Hyena&jackal Slayer

      You are a disgrace!
      Saraki and the NASS most likely have a wrong motive for going this direction..but did you fail to read this;
      “The NFIU, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was reportedly suspended from the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units over NIGERIA’S FAILURE TO PROVIDE LEGAL FRAMEWORK THAT WILL MAKE THE NFIU AUTONOMOUS, the Cable reported last week.”

      What you should be asking is; WHY IN THE FIRST PLACE ARE BUHARI, OSINBAJO & APC running away from providing Legal framework to make the NFIU autonomous?
      WHY??

      • Watch man

        And you think the law makers do not have the right/authority to provide the legal framework by way of legislation that would not ostracize it from the EFCC? You are a useless ineffectual buffoon. Looks like you are an alien that just arrived the scene of Nigeria poliTRICKS with little or no knowledge of how the criminals in NASS operate. Fo0l!

  • Izedomi Ohirein

    This Senate is bent on frustrating War against corruption, by weakening Efcc.
    This Senate is filled with criminal suspects, friends & surrogates of criminal suspects all over Nigeria. They can not be trusted.

  • Abubakar musa

    Corruption is circulating in every portion of this country,and nothing will stop it unless we clean ourselves by ourselves to save Nigeria and her forthcoming generation.

  • Ohem

    If the Federal government have refused to get rid of corrupt Magu (the self acclaimed EFCC Chairman)that was indicted by D.S.S which is an organs of the FG. A corrupt man can’t fight corruption, so let the senate do the needful. The way forward of FG IS hoax.

    • Patrick Otobo

      May God bless you. How can corruption fight corruption? Those still supporting Magu are doing the worst disservice to this country.

  • Wale Bolodeoku

    Sssssh! Please, don’t disturb: the loot and the gang Senate in session. War against corruption must be defeated.

  • FreeNigeria

    These senators spend most of their time on frivolous matters and scheming to loot our treasury. Senate should be abolished

  • Spyman29

    It is obvious that these Senators are hell bent in frustrating the war against the looters of our commonwealth

    • Frank Bassey

      Make sure you understand an issue before commenting. There is no prize for frivolous comment on this platform. Go back to the original objective of EFCC.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        No, he has a point and he should be allowed to make that point. The Senators are rogues, they do not mean well and have found an easy excuse to jump again on EFCC. I can assure you most of those dullards at the NASS don’t know what NFIU stands for, for them it is anything to get at Magu. When NFIU eventually stands on its own and starts to diligently prosecute its duties, they will find a reason to fight NFIU once it affects a Senator.

        • Watch man

          Right on point there!

        • Frank Bassey

          Please educate us on NFIU.

          • MilitaryPolice01

            Why should I ? Are you a Senator ?

  • Frank Bassey

    The proposal is in order. EFCC has accumulated more than it can chew, thereby making nonsense of the fight against graft. This will give it better focus and make its operations more manageable and result oriented. What we have now is an Albatross for witch-hunt, attack against opposition an critics of government.

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    Magu is really giving the Nigerian Association of Shameless Looters sleepless nights. Instead of them to return their loot and beg for forgiveness, they are busy trying to change existing laws to consolidate their crimes against the State. What’s the point accumulating loot that hunts you till you die?

  • Uncle Bene

    @geraldokoduwa:disqus

    PREMIUM TIMES can exercise much better judgment. The salient news is this:NIGERIA UNDER PRESIDENT BUHARI
    WAS SUSPENDED from the global financial monitoring group for Nigeria’s non-compliance with rules requiring that

    there must be no political influence or control of the national financial intelligence unit in Nigeria. Premium Times
    failed or and refused to report the salient news and to conceal it further simply reported the Senate belatedly

    promising to comply rather than risk Nigeria’s expulsion in January from the global anti-corruption agency,
    to make it seem as if the Senate was thinking of its volition, rather than panicking in response to sanction.

  • Uncle Bene

    @geraldokoduwa:disqus

    I am very dis-appointed that Premium Times is now going the way of those crass
    newspapers in Nigeria. What’s the point of this story? What exactly is the point, I ask.
    Why pretend and come across as if Premium Times was instructed by Buhari’s aides
    to slant the news to make President Buhari look like someone in good standing abroad.
    Buhari is not in good standing abroad on anti-corruption, that’s why Nigeria is suspended.

    • 360 degrees

      IS NIGERIA’S SUSPENSION FROM THE GLOBAL ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY THE SORT OF NEWS

      PREMIUM TIMES THINKS CAN BE HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC VIEW OR WHAT? VERY NAIVE REPORTAGE!.

      • Financial Monitors

        ……….(2) BUHARI’s government indicted with sanction on corruption

        President Buhari was given 5-month deadline
        by the international community to comply or otherwise, it follows that
        Nigeria will be expelled as “a corrupt country under Buhari” without further access
        to any bank records and financial statements overseas belonging to corrupt persons
        in Nigeria who usually lodge stolen money overseas.

        As it is, the mask may just have fallen off to reveal Muhamadu Buhari
        starkly before the in international community. Nigeria under Buhari inherited
        the instruments for corruption and owned it. For example, AMCON, which was set
        up to buy toxic loans from banks and enforce repayment against delinquent bank
        debtors, but which has been turned into a racket for cosseting and protecting
        corrupt people. AMCON recently said it cancelled and wrote off a whopping ₦40 billion
        owed to banks by FEMI OTEDOLA – an amount equal to 2 years entire gross revenues
        of Oshun state in Nigeria.

    • oyoko

      ooooooooooooh……wailer, cry more.

  • George

    APC cover the loots.

    Who is the president now?

    A., sARAKI

    b., Osinbuju

    c., Aisha

    d., bUHARI

    First person to answer it correctly will receive lotto numbers.

  • Green

    Magu will still be the chairman of that new body.

  • Ahmed Tukur

    It’s the Senate that has been frustrating all efforts to fight corruption since the coming of this administration.