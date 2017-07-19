BREAKING: Senate vows to separate NFIU from EFCC

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to pass a law that would make the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, independent of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

On Wednesday, the lawmakers based their decision on the reported suspension of the NFIU from the Egmont Group.

The NFIU, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was reportedly suspended from the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units over Nigeria’s failure to provide legal framework that will make the NFIU autonomous, The Cable reported last week.

The NFIU helps tackle money laundering and monitor financial flows, task eased by its membership of the Egmont Group whose members share intelligence relating to international finance and illicit flow.

Critics of separating the NFIU from the EFCC have said it would weaken the anti-graft agency which has tackling financial crimes as one of its main task.

  • Watch man

    Aha! A “good” excuse for lootocrat Saraki and gang of NASS thieves to weaken his nemesis (EFCC) has just emerged. As long as Nigerians are docile over the impunity of the criminals in NASS they would continue to drag the country down the road of corruption and infamy. What a disgrace!

    • Netanyahu

      The country is doomed and damaged irretrievably. It is not the NASS alone. The civil servant, the religious bigots, military, customs, immigration, pastor, immam, just name it. Everybody is defrauding and looting. No one to bell the cat. Such a horrible situation..

  • Izedomi Ohirein

    This Senate is bent on frustrating War against corruption, by weakening Efcc.
    This Senate is filled with criminal suspects, friends & surrogates of criminal suspects all over Nigeria. They can not be trusted.

  • Abubakar musa

    Corruption is circulating in every portion of this country,and nothing will stop it unless we clean ourselves by ourselves to save Nigeria and her forthcoming generation.