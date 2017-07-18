After major meetings, PDP opts for non-elective convention

and
IMAG0451

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has shelved its plan to hold its national convention to elect new leaders on August 16.

Instead, it will hold a non-elective special convention on August 12.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the party’s 74th National Executive Council meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The spokesperson of the party, Adedayo Adeyeye, disclosed to journalists at the end of the meeting that the National Convention can no longer hold on August 16 as previously scheduled, because of certain provisions the party needs to meet.

“Practically, it is going to be impossible to have our national convention before August 16 because we need to give statutory notice to INEC. Our own constitution has some important provisions that we need to meet, and there is no time to meet all those provisions. So practically, it is impossible to hold an elective national convention before August 16,” he said.

“Therefore, NEC took a decision today that in view of all the circumstances, NEC invoking the power conferred on it under section 31, 2 sub section A today decided to convene a non-elective national convention on August 12 in Abuja.”

Mr. Adeyeye said it was “one of the most important decisions” taken at the large gathering of leaders of the party.

Apart from the NEC meeting, the National Caucus of the party also met.

The National Caucus meeting presided by the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi, was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; the party’s National Secretary, Ben Obi; Acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Aminu Wali; and some state governors led by Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti State Governor who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Other governors at the meeting were Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe).

Also in attendance were two deputy governors John Gboribiogha (Bayelsa) and Ude Chukwu (Abia).

Others at the meeting include members of the National Caretaker Committee, National Vice Chairmen and State Chairmen, Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, House Minority Leader Leo Ogor, and some principal officers of the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Mr. Makarfi congratulated the leaders, members and supporters of the PDP on their steadfastness leading to the judgement by the Supreme Court on July 12 that confirmed him as the leader of the party.

He also thanked Nigerians for standing with the party during the period of its crisis, specially praising the PDP governors for remaining in the party throughout the leadership crisis.
According to Mr. Adeyeye, other decisions taken at the meeting include:

1.The reinstatement of all State Excos that were elected at the April 2016 Congresses and later reversed by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff after the February 17, 2017 Court of Appeal Judgement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

2. Directing Memo for the Amendment of certain Sections of the Party Constitution to the wards, local government, and state levels for contribution before the next NEC, and

3. Approval of the Constitution of a Standing Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to deal with all issues regarding Party discipline and to reconcile all aggrieved members of the Party before holding electoral National Convention.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • emmanuel

    PDP welcome back to the stable, but make una cut down on corruption. We already know that the APC has surpassed you in criminality; having become a party of bare faced thieves.
    Going forward, be pro-active and make provision for strategist and cerebral Legal team.
    We cannot wait for 2019 to throw the basket of rotten tomatoes – APC away!
    To date, there is no single soul in Nigeria economic team that has a brain, yet they call themselves the party in power.

    • Uzoma John

      Dreamer. It’s not a crime to dream.

    • OGK

      Keep on hoping PDP and eventually your grub would return. Pray you don’t die waiting because these great robbers of our Commonwealth would never return.

    • Well said…we are tired of this APC (Association of Political Conmen)

  • KBE

    Where is Ben Ayade Sheriff’s friend? He is been very inconsistent and at times sitting on the fence. He is neither here nor there. His delta, Enugu and Eboyin counterparts did not also attend neither were they represented. Reconciliation is what PDP needs now.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    I think it is right that Makarfi who symbolised and was at the forefront of the legal battle should be allowed to remain the Chair till 2018 when elective offices are zoned which of course invalidates his Chairmanship since they plan to zone Prez to the north.