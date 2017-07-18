Nigerian govt releases details of Paris club payment to states (FULL DETAILS)

Osinbajo with governors
Osinbajo with governors

The Nigerian government has released details of payments to the 36 states as refund of “over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts on the accounts of States and Local Governments (1995-2002).”

The latest payment is the second tranche of the refunds to the states.

A total of N243.8 billion was released to the 36 states and Abuja in the second tranche.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said approval for the release of the fund was given by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on May 4.

The details, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening, showed that Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano and Rivers received the largest sum of N10 billion each.

The states had earlier promised to use a large chunk of the money to settle debts owed workers and pensioners in their respective domains.

“The releases were conditional upon a minimum of 75 per cent being applied to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions for States that owe salaries and pension,” Salisu Dambatta, a finance ministry spokesperson said in the statement.

The finance ministry said it was reviewing the impact of these releases on the level of arrears owed by the various state governments.

 

 

See the full details of the amount received by each state below.

RE-REIMBURSEMENTS OF OVERDEDUCTIONS ON PARIS CLUB LOANS FROM STATE GOVERNMENT    
MANDATE TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA: 2ND INSTALMENT
S/NSTATEAMOUNT PAYABLE (NGN)
1ABIA5715765871.48
2ADAMAWA6114300352.68
3AKWA-IBOM10000000000
4ANAMBRA6121656702.34
5BAUCHI6877776561.25
6BAYELSA10000000000
7BENUE6854671749.25
8BORNO7340934865.32
9CROSS RIVER6075343946.93
10DELTA10000000000
11EBONYI4508083379.98
12EDO6091126592.49
13EKITI4772836647.08
14ENUGU5361789409.66
15GOMBE4472877698.19
16IMO7000805182.97
17JIGAWA7107666706.76
18KADUNA7721729227.55
19KANO10000000000
20KATSINA8202130909.85
21KEBBI5977499491.45
22KOGI6027727595.8
23KWARA5120644326.57
24LAGOS8371938133.11
25NASARAWA4551049171.12
26NIGER7210793154.95
27OGUN5739374694.46
28ONDO7003648314.28
29OSUN6314106340.62
30OYO7901609864.25
31PLATEAU5644079055.41
32RIVERS10000000000
33SOKOTO6441128546.76
34TARABA5612014491.52
35YOBE5413103116.59
36ZAMFARA5442385594.49
37FCT684867500.04
243795465195.2

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • amazing2012

    …and some governors can not pay salary ?

    • MilitaryPolice01

      The right thing they could have done was to employ private consultants to ensure and monitor the rightful utilization of the funds, but the consultants we understand are more concerned on their percentage cuts

      • princegab

        We are now at the mercy of corruption. Not only is sourcing of funds daunting, guaranteing that wages are paid haven sourced the funds is much bigger headache for the fg.

        • share Idea

          My greatest my problem is that this administration claimed to be party of integrity and accountability but they have not educated the masses where and how they source all these funds that are been shared to states.

          Other PDP administration made it open to the masses that payment of subsidy was been augumented by funds from ECA – people shouted then but now, non of the gullible that shouted then, could ask the simple and frank question, where is the FG sourcing these funds. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Ajayi Ifayemi

    Food is ready!!!

    • Felix Matt

      Funny! Food is ready

    • Zakut Bechor

      Yes o.. In different kitchen. Calabar kitchen and co.

  • admin

    Minister kemi Adeosun should do a follow up on how the money is being disbursed by the rogue governors to the workforce of each state government nationwide.

    • sab

      Did they do any follow up on the ‘bail out’ which the govt used to ‘settle’ those governors who bankrolled their election?

  • Usman

    and they still owe salaries

  • ozimba

    Enjoyment don come for these heartless governors, they don’t care how their workers feed their family. Sometimes I Imagine if really these guys are humans.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      someone once said that the devil himself is scared of Nigerian Governors

  • MilitaryPolice01

    “The details, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening, showed that Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano and Rivers received the largest sum of N10 billion each.”
    ——————————————
    Can someone please and in a manner most civilized and literate tell me why Kano collects 10 billion naira with the comity of oil producing states ? Is it by virtue of its comparatively numerous local governments, or is there a criteria for sharing these refunds we do not know.
    I see this whole London – Paris loan stuff as very ambiguous and vague which I think is deliberately perpetuated so to confound common men like us.

    Can somebody knowledgeable about this whole scheme educate us please.

    • princegab

      Not a single nigerian, living or dead, knows the calculus of this very ambiguous tool of enslavement.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        no be small thing my brother

    • Infoezone Infoezone

      That is why restructuring is inevitable. 10billion for contributing terrorists and beggers to the economy

    • Arabakpura

      It was the money deducted from the states that was refunded but the formular used is unknown! Bottom line is that it was their money!

    • share Idea

      My gee, all these sharing of money by this administration is another way of sharing ECA funds. However, the administration knows that once ECA is mentioned, Nigerians would start screaming.

      They started with LNG dividend, that wasn’t enough, they shared first trench of Paris over deduction, today is second trench.

      Before you know it, they would share another round of funds to state and call it refund of money spent by states on FG roads and other sundry expenses.

      Please can you ask yourself, where are these Paris funds been distributed coming coming from – it is either the government (FG) borrowed these monies or deducted them from foreign reserve (which ECA is part of), Nigeria we hail thee

      This administration lies with straight face.

  • princegab

    75% going to salaries and pensions will help stimulate the economy. Workers would go for the govs’ throat should they siphon off the funds.

  • Kingo Kizito

    Okorocha Rochas the masochist has long diverted the money to his private University living pensioners and workers to die in their suffering.

  • Kingo Kizito

    Okorocha Rochas the masochist has long diverted the money to his private University living pensioners and workers to die in their suffering.

  • Kingo Kizito

    Okorocha Rochas the masochist has long diverted the money to his private University living pensioners and workers to die in their suffering.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    The acting president Yemi Osinbajo and the finance minister,Mrs.Kemi Adosun, have devised a clear-cut way for every state citizens, of Nigeria, residing in each state in the Federation and FCT-Abuja, to know how much was released and collected by each state governor, to prevent state governors, from further diverting the London/Paris loans,s refunds, as most state like Ekiti State, and Ondo State, whose governors,Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and Ayodele Fayose, diverted the similar huge refunds and looted such refunds by such state governors, as pensioners and civil servants, in those states were not paid as they are still being owed seven months of salaries and pension arrears till present time.This way Nigerian-citizens, know how much were collected by their state governors.

    • musa aliero

      Mimiko is not the governor of ondo. And ur apc saints alias Abdullaziz yari of zamfara and bukola saraki also APC are busy building hotels in Lagos with their refund.

  • Factsay

    Kano 10 Billion?

    • Epsilon_Delta

      Kano,rivers and delta are now equals in revenue generation. Even Borno got almost 8 billion!

      • Factsay

        Zoo almajiri system

      • Naija man

        This is refund of loan repayment of Paris Club which was wrongly deducted from the states’ accounts by the federal government between 1995-2006. It is not a statutory allocation, as such the amount each state gets varies and depends solely on what was wrongly calculated and debited as loan repayment.

  • aboki

    The 36 Governors should be fair to their subjects . This is the sixth reimbursement coupled with Monthly Allocation from Federation Account .
    The reimbursements are in billions despite that some states are owning workers salaries of several months and retirement benefit.
    The states are supposed to provide the basics amenities including Health, Education and Water to mentioned but few to their various states.
    The abuses and names calling of central government is shortsightness and unfair in lines with the gestures done to states.
    The collective responsibility is required by all and sundry in moving the Nation’s forward.
    We have no any country than Nigeria therefore it’s our responsibility to salvage it.
    Nigeria we hail thee!

  • honesty NO1

    Where are the names of the looters? !!!!!!!! Nigerians are still waiting for the names even if they can not be jailed because they are our SACRED COWS !!!!!!!