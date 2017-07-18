Large gathering as PDP holds National Caucus, BOT, NEC meetings

and
PDP Headquarters
PDP Headquarters

The major organs of Nigeria’s largest opposition party are currently meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The National Caucus of the party was holding its meeting as at the time of this report.

That meeting is to be followed by that of the party’s Board of Trustees, BOT, and the National Executive Committee, NEC, according to a tweet by the party.

“Happening now at the National Secretariat of our great Party, the PDP is the meeting of the National Caucus. BOT is at 1pm while NEC is 2pm,” the party said on its official twitter handle.

A visit to the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party revealed a beehive of sorts as dozens of official vehicles from PDP-governed states as well as scores of security operatives gathered there.

The PDP recently resolved a leadership crisis as the Supreme Court declared Ahmed Makarfi tis authentic leader.

Mr. Makarfi enjoys the support of most of the organs of the party.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Good news. I wish them Divine Guidance, Wisdom and Tolerance. God has removed the Judases in their midst — those who defected to become tenants in APC, and the mask face-shaped Ali Modu Sherrif with his black team, who was clearly a mole in the party, doing the will of his master — APC.

    • Uzoma John

      Dreamers. Nothing wrong with dreaming. A leopard can never change it’s spots. PDP is a den of thieves and gone for good.

  • Amarachi

    P D P all the way

  • The Fact

    They better get to work because they’ve got a lot of work to do. They must address the unprecedented and reckless level of looting embarked upon by their members while in office. They must also strengthen its internal democracy to avoid the avoidable leadership tussle. My take.