Large gathering as PDP holds National Caucus, BOT, NEC meetings

The major organs of Nigeria’s largest opposition party are currently meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The National Caucus of the party was holding its meeting as at the time of this report.

That meeting is to be followed by that of the party’s Board of Trustees, BOT, and the National Executive Committee, NEC, according to a tweet by the party.

“Happening now at the National Secretariat of our great Party, the PDP is the meeting of the National Caucus. BOT is at 1pm while NEC is 2pm,” the party said on its official twitter handle.

A visit to the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party revealed a beehive of sorts as dozens of official vehicles from PDP-governed states as well as scores of security operatives gathered there.

The PDP recently resolved a leadership crisis as the Supreme Court declared Ahmed Makarfi tis authentic leader.

Mr. Makarfi enjoys the support of most of the organs of the party.

