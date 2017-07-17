Six killed in Ogun auto crash

Related News

Six people were on Monday killed in an auto accident which occurred at the Sagamu interchange axis of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the tragedy to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the commercial car, a Nissan Quest with registration number FKJ 297 AJ reportedly rammed into an Iveco truck marked LND 902 XE resulting in the fatal crash.

Mr. Akinbiyi attributed the crash to reckless driving and speeding by the driver of the car, explaining that the now dead occupants of the car include five females and the driver.

He said corpses had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu.