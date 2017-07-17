UPDATED: Nigerian inflation ‘falls for fifth straight month’

The Nigerian economy is gradually coming out of recession, with the annual inflation falling in June for the fifth straight month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The bureau said inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, fell to 16.10 per cent, lower than 16.25 per cent rate recorded in May.

“The latest index represents the fifth consecutive decline in the rate of inflation since January 2017,” the statistics agency said.

The index reflects the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living.

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS said the index was 0.30 per cent lower than 1.88 per cent recorded the previous month.

The report noted that the price movement reflected the eigth straight month of decline in the core index since November 2016.

The Urban index rose by 16.15 percent (year-on-year) in June 2017 from 16.34 percent recorded in May, while the Rural index increased by 16.01 percent in June from 16.02 percent in May.

On month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.60 percent in June from 1.84 percent recorded in May, while the rural index rose by 1.57 percent in June from 1.92 percent in May.

The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index increased from 18.88 percent in June to 18.69 percent in May.

Corresponding rural index also increasing from 16.50 percent in May to 16.56 percent in June.

Further review of the latest report showed that the Composite Food Index rose by 19.91 per cent during the month.

The rise was as a result of increases in prices of meat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, oils and fats, milk, cheese and eggs, coffee, tea and cocoa.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of solid fuels, clothing materials and other articles of clothing and clothing accessories, liquid fuels, spirits, books and stationeries, passenger transport by air, garments, shoes and footwear and motorcycles.

The average 12-month annual rate of rise of the index was at 16.22 per cent for the 12-month period ending in June 2017, about 0.35 per cent points lower from the 12-month rate of change recorded in May.

  • Edward Obih

    Premium Times Editor,

    Please it is not true. Prices of commodities have almost tripled since January or gone up 250%.

    A 12-inch tuber of yam was selling for ₦600 yesterday. I challenge anybody here to disprove it.

    Unless the statisticians measure only from the prices of one hour ago, inflation is not falling at all.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      And you are challenged to prove that the cost of fuel, gas et al is also increasing similarly.

      • Edward Obih

        @kaysoyemiesq:disqus,

        What are you saying? I am telling you that ₦200 rice cannot full me again and you are arguing.
        If i buy ₦200 rice now i must add money to put beans so I can be really full and you are saying
        inflation is falling, to where? People are suffering. Uprising is likely. Violence is coming soon!

  • emmanuel

    It is understood. In extreme depression, the people’s purchasing power drops or disappear and they only resort to eating food and paying necessary bills.
    That is the situation today. People no longer travel – local and international, have non of luxuries, shed all avoidable expenditures, shift some others until when the economy will get better. So what we now have is the opposite.
    Only ignorant people will celebrate this kind of report.
    It is an ominous one.

  • Romberg

    Just a simple question to ask this government: what was the inflation rate when this government came on board?

    Things have got worse no doubt. We were promised things will get worse, then they will become better. The hope of a positive improvement is now long gone.

    Please ask them, can this government articulate a clear set of policies that they have planned and implemented to reduce inflation of food items? The headline says it’s a fall in inflation, but rice in cost of food, even during raining season, is more than 18%! What type of government is this?

  • Edward Obih

    @kaysoyemiesq:disqus

    Look, do you know that just to fry egg now as a bachelor i need to buy like three eggs. That one
    will cost me ₦150,00, okay? Now i need to put tomatoes inside the eggs. Do you know tomatoes
    are selling for ₦250 per portion of four? Now i need onions and some pepper. That one will cost
    another ₦200.

    So far I have nothing any egg yet O. Just preparing to eat egg. Now, I need to buy salt. That one is
    ₦100 just to put little in the egg for taste. Next i need to buy vegetable cooking oil which costs ₦800
    since i cannot use water to fry the egg – even there is no water supplied since March in my own area.

    I have not eaten anything O. still preparing to eat. Now I need to buy what i am going to eat with egg.
    If i buy yam it will cost ₦600. If i buy bread it will cost me ₦200. Either way my salary must finish quick.
    Now i need to pay Okada who took me to market to buy these things another ₦200 as transport fare.

    I have not eaten anything yet O. I am still preparing to eat as a citizen of a useless federal republic.
    So if i marry later how can i feed my wife and children if me alone needs so much money to eat food?
    I am not eating 4-course meal O. Just to eat bread and fried egg. You can see my big budget for that.

  • Figura

    @kaysoyemiesq:disqus

    Today, under the useless and shambolic APC government there are now 28 million un-employed youths
    in Nigeria; just roaming purposelessly inside Nigeria to beg for food – a staggering figure equal to the
    entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country, according to latest official bulletin
    issued by this same Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.

    Today’s un-employment figure in Nigeria under the APC government is over 50% of the entire population
    of Nigeria at independence in October 1960. As it is, the 28 million jobless youths in Nigeria are no longer
    waiting to be preached to; or taught to be patient by those robbing the treasury in government state
    houses.

    The youths are bracing for pistols, rifles and revolvers, to impose a mob solution on a dysfunctional
    Nigeria. Blood flows in Ikorodu in Lagos state in a bloodbath to mirror the carnage in Borno state.
    It matters not the motive of each gang. What’s key is that Nigeria is the common target.
    A country that forces its youths to arm and kill for survival or for political choice
    or economic grievance will sooner or later have Biafra all over the place.

  • Fairgame

    An evil party that used lies and propaganda to rise to power still thinks it can keep using lies and propaganda to stay in power. They do not realize that the anger in the land against this evil administration has reached boiling point and will soon consume them all. People have never been this hungry in Nigeria. May God punish this evil APC party that has brought nothing but hunger, disease and death to the land.