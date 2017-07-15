U.S. prosecutors expose how Alison-Madueke, Omokore, Aluko blew billions on ‘lavish lifestyle’

Former Petroleum Miniister, Diezani Allison-Madueke
Former Petroleum Miniister, Diezani Allison-Madueke

Prosecutors in the United States have provided details of how Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her two businessmen-allies, Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, lavished billions of naira on property and luxury items in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The trio have, in the last two years, been at the centre of many investigations and court actions around management of Nigeria’s oil industry.

Last year, the Nigerian government filed for a court order for world-wide seizure of multi-billion naira asset linked to the two men, described as close allies of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

In a civil forfeiture notice filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, DoJ, on Friday, prosecutors narrated how the two businessmen allegedly conspired to bribe the former minister purchasing property worth millions of dollars in London for Mrs. Alison-Madueke and her family.

LAVISH LIFESTYLE

Prosecutors described the two men as financiers of the former minister’s lavish lifestyle’.

The two are accused of  buying a total of four residential properties in and around London worth 11.45 million, and furnished them with furniture, artwork and other luxury items, the Financial Times reports.

In one day in May 2012, Mr. Aluko was said to have wired $461,500 and $262,091 to two furniture stores in Houston from a Swiss bank account, on behalf of Mrs. Alison-Madueke, the civic complaint claimed.

The bribe, according to prosecutors, was in exchange of $1.5 billion worth of oil deal awarded  to two shell companies linked to the two men.

Prosecutors described  the two companies as “unqualified” for the deal but were nonetheless given the contracts for sale of crude oil worth $1.5 billion.

The businessmen then allegedly plotted more shell companies to launder the proceeds through the United States.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on how Mr. Omokore was quizzed by operatives of EFCC over  allegations of fraud and diversion through his company, Atlantic Energy.  Mr. Omokere was later charged to the court alongside his alleged accomplices.

COST OF BRIBERY

U.S. prosecutors are now moved  to seize $144 million in asset linked the two men, comprising a 200-foot yacht and a Manhattan property one block from Central Park, describing them as fruits of an international bribery scheme.

Among the asset is Mr Aluko’s vessel, Galactica Star, described as “world’s largest fast displacement yacht”, along with condominium units in Manhattan and real estate in Southern California.

Jide Omokore

“The United States is not a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption,”  Financial Times quoted acting assistant attorney-general Kenneth Blanco as saying. “If illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, we will seek to forfeit them and to return them to the victims from whom they were stolen.”

  • AryLoyds

    I no be Thief, you be thief , I no be robber , you be arm robber !!!!!

  • Jb

    Makarfi and this kind of looter wants to take over Nigeria again. Never in the his of Nigeria will these group of looters have access to oil money.

    • Odigbo Onyejekwe

      Why are you so naive??? APC has proven to Nigerians that they have the worst looters and all the former looters in PDP have decamped to APC.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        My brother, I have since stopped engaging these type of fellows who till today find it hard to see that there is no difference between PDP and APC. If they cannot understand such basic fact, then engaging them will cost you your own intelligence.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    “The United States is not a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption,” Financial Times quoted acting assistant attorney-general Kenneth Blanco as saying. “If illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, we will seek to forfeit them and to return them to the victims from whom they were stolen.”
    ——————————-
    Financial Times in all its report failed to concede that for such enormous amounts to be laundered, there had to be willing accomplices i.e. American officials within the system that made such transactions smooth and possible. Like their counterparts in other western capitals, they maintain a moral high ground while apportioning sole blame to the looters and business men from the ‘third world’ countries and never on their officials and financial institutions who bank this money and use the proceeds to invest in developing their own countries. They, unlike those in Africa and other developing regions, well steeped in the very covert art of corruption, the type you cannot see even at close proximity.

  • The Truth

    So what exactly is the crime of Jide Omikri and Kola Aluko? that they bribed government official to get contract? or that they made profit and decided to spend there profit on expensive gifts? more noise without substance. premium times should clarify. In the mean time they should tell osinbanjo and magu to immediately start prosecution of the SGF grass cutter that they have clear evidence of theft on, and stop supporting and covering up.corruption in the Presidency

  • pointsblank

    @MilitaryPolice01:disqus

    Goodluck Jonathan made his bad choices
    and chose money as his own God so atrociously he disgraced the class of
    university-educated Nigerians by running public administration at the same
    level as an illiterate without thought=process or ethical compass. Within months
    of taking office Goodluck Jonathan became the butt of all jokes for his embarrassing
    verbal blunders and mostly un-educated expressions in public. But for stolen
    and missing funds Goodluck Jonathan was not hilarious. He featured in all thefts
    so far uncovered as either approving or masterminding it under the colour of
    presidential office. Goodluck Jonathan’s alleged loot now exceeds all of
    General Abacha’s $3.5 billion loot . As more revelations come into public
    domain Goodluck Jonathan will, as likely as not, earn his infamous spurs, as
    the worst rogue president Nigeria’s ever had.

    • joe

      Right on point. That guy is a disgrace to anything he is associated with – Academia,, Bayelsa State, the South South, Nigeria, Africa, and indeed the Human race!