Another National Assembly member dies

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wammako Mohammed, is dead.

The National Assembly website gave his age as 50, although it is unclear if the platform has been updated since 2015 when the present set of federal lawmakers were inaugurated and listed. The News Agency of Nigeria also claimed the late lawmaker was born in January 1967.

Mr. Mohammed, a first term member of the House, represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State.

He died at the National hospital after a brief illness, the spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Mr. Namdas said.

A member of the governing All Progressives Congress, Mr. Mohammed was a vice chairman of the House Committee of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

According to the National Assembly website, the lawmaker attended Wamakko Town Primary School where he earned a primary school certificate before proceeding to the Sokoto Teachers College where he obtained a Grade 2 Teacher’s certificate.

The Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Ahmed Kalambaina, said that the remains of the deceased would be buried in his home town, Wamakko, later on Friday.

The deceased, who was a younger brother to the former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko, now a senator, is survived by a wife and five children.

Mr. Mohammed is the second member of the National Assembly to die in three months.

Isiaka Adeleke, a senator from Osun State, died in April.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the passing of Mr. Mohammed.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over his death.

While praying God to comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

“Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto State and the entire Nigeria at heart,” Mr. Hassan quoted Mr. Dogara as saying. “As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.”

The Speaker described the late lawmaker as a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking legislator who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the speaker said.