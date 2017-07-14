I will not obey your suspension order, NHIS boss tells Nigeria’s Health Minister

The suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf, has officially replied the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

In his letter dated July 12 on the official letterhead of the NHIS, Mr. Yusuf said he would not comply with the July 6 suspension order.

He acknowledged receiving the letter directing he proceeds on a three months suspension, but gave five reasons why he would not comply with the suspension.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Mr. Yusuf’s suspension last week over corruption allegations.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign at the health ministry parastatal has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives asked the health minister to recall Mr. Yusuf.

Mr. Adewole had ordered the suspension to allow for unhindered investigation of the corruption allegations.

Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole

On Thursday, a civic group criticised the House of Reps for calling for the recall of the suspended official until the ordered investigation was concluded.

  • bigbang

    What are the five reasons? The police must enforce the suspension.

  • Godwin

    if you would not comply with suspension then you should have resigned but since you think say na your papa get the office,Mr Minister please show the man the door out .if not for anything for law and order

  • Nuraddeen Usman

    The good part of it, this man never claimed that his suspension is on the basis of tribe or faith. Surely, had it been this man had come from another part of the country, some wailers would have started attributing the crisis on the basis of ethnicity or religion. Some people were killed in Taraba, no religious group that condemned the genocide. So advocacy of justice in Nigeria is clearly based on religious and ethnic sentiments. How do we expect development?

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Is it because he is from the part of the country that he comes from that he cannot obey a directive from his boss and may be the senate? And/or alternatively, is it because he belongs to a particular ethnic and/or religious group that he is acting as if he above the law?

  • MRnaijawantalk

    impunity !

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    This Administration of certificate-less, terminally-ill perjurer Muhammadu Buhari is a total disaster!

  • Igho D Amazing

    This is a show of supremacy..Yoruba man suspend Hausa man, Hausa feels he owns Nigeria therefore he can’t be moved.,

  • bigboss

    This is absurd. Nigeria cannot move forward like this. How can your boss suspended you and you have the audacity to say that you wont comply? If the minister of health was to be a northerner and the man suspended is a southerner such would not have happened. May God deliver us from those who feels they own this country. With all these attitudes the clamour for restructuring and cessation will continue to go on. May God saveGod save this country.