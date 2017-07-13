Just in: Nigerian paramilitary services end dichotomy between HND and BSC holders

Related News

The Nigerian government has abolished the dichotomy between holders of university degree and higher national diploma, HND, in all the paramilitary services.

The development was announced through a press statement on Thursday signed by ,Abubakar Magaji, a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

According to the statement, the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), under the chairmanship of the Minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, gave the approval for the change on Tuesday

The Board directed that all officers with HND are to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the Salary Grade Level for holders of Degree certificates at entry point.

“The nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the Rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II”.

Below is the statement

CIVIL DEFENCE, FIRE, IMMIGRATION AND PRISONS REPOSITIONED FOR EFFECTIVE SERVICE

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on Tuesday, 11th July 2017, under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, approved the regularization of the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) in all the Services.

To this end, the Board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary Grade Level for holders of Degree certificates at entry point. While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the Rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.

The Board also approved the commencement of the Year 2017 Promotion Exercise for all the Services with effect from 17th July, 2017.

In order to boost internal security mechanism, the Board accordingly approved the establishment of the Institute of Domestic Security aimed at strengthening Inter-Agency cooperation, among other functions.

In another development, the Federal Government has approved the re-organisation of the Nigeria Immigration Service in line with the provision of Immigration Act, which stipulates the establishment of Directorate of Immigration.

The Directorates, each to be headed by Deputy Comptroller-General, are as follows:

Human Resources Management

Finance and Accounts

Planning, Research and Statistics

Passport and Other Travel Documents

Investigation and Compliance

Border Management

Migration

Visa and Residency

The Honourable Minister states that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari places high premium on the welfare of its workforce and hopes that officers and men in the Services will reciprocate this gesture through improved performance and dedication to duty, in line with the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business, so as to revamp the economy.

Abubakar G. Magaji

Permanent Secretary