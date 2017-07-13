ICPC, SSS raid Namadi Sambo’s home; charge man for ‘falsehood’

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned a man, Abubakar Sani, for allegedly providing false information that led to a raid on the home of former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

The ICPC said the false information led its operatives and the State Security Service to conduct a raid on Mr. Sambo’s residence on June 28 in Kaduna, in search of proceeds of corruption.

The commission did not say if anything incriminating was found during the search.

The commission filed a two-count charge of providing false information against Mr. Sani in a Kaduna State High Court.

A legal officer with the commission, Elijah Akaakohol, said the accused person had on June 21 acted as a whistle blower and advised an officer of ICPC about Mr. Sambo’s property.

He said Mr. Sani claimed that sometime in 2013, he conveyed huge sums of money in Nigerian and foreign currencies from Abuja Airport to the house in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, on the directive of a retired army officer, and that he believed the money was stolen and was still in the property at the time of the report.

“…You made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false,” the legal officer read out in court. “You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000.”

Mr. Sani, who appeared without a lawyer, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The judge, Aliyu Tukur, directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till November 2 for hearing.

Before the adjournment, Justice Tukur urged the accused person to get a counsel to stand for him at the next hearing of the case.