Controversy: Nigerian lawmakers ask Health Minister to recall suspended NHIS boss

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]
The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to within a week reinstate the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.

It also asked the minister to halt the re-accreditation of Health Maintenance Organisations, HMOs, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation of the scheme by the House.

The directives followed a motion by the chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Chike Okafor.

The health minister had suspended Mr. Yusuf over corruption allegations, one of which was the procurement of a N58 million SUV without due process.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Mr. Yusuf’s suspension and his initial reaction to it.

The health minster later explained the reasons for the three months suspension, saying it was to allow investigations into the allegations.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

His suspension also comes in the middle of an investigation by the House Committee on Health Services on the implementation of the NHIS.

Mr. Yusuf had at the public hearing in the course of the investigation blamed the HMOs for the failure of the NHIS to deliver services.

He attributed the alleged corruption by the HMOs to fraud in the fuel subsidy scheme, stressing that enrolee figures were being padded.

The House in a unanimous decision on Wednesday resolved to invite the Minister of Health to explain the reasons for the suspension and also directed him to recall Mr. Yusuf.

Health Minister, Isaac Adewole

Despite the House resolution, the ministry is not expected to recall the suspended official as such resolutions are not binding on the Executive and its ministries. Many of such resolutions have been ignored in the past.

A spokesperson to the health ministry, Boade Akinola, said the ministry had not been informed of the resolution.

  • princegab

    Our nass, they want to legislate the executives. Whelps in democracy.
    Nigeria we “held” thee

  • Probably

    Mr. Yusuf is Hausa-Fulani, the untouchable

  • Bayo

    Our national assembly is filled with shameless criminals.

  • James Ojapa

    Prof yusuf exposed humongus scam of over 200 bn being perpetrated by hmo and their cronies in senate and ministry then minister of health conveniently cooks up corruption allegation of about 200 m and hangs it around his neck. APC is truly a scam.

    • No Komment

      @lokojaboy:disqus

      “Gunmen

      suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday abducted the External Auditor of the
      National Health Insurance Scheme, Zakari Sada, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. Sada,
      a former board member of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, was reportedly
      kidnapped with his driver. The development came barely three days after the
      suspension of the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, for three
      months over alleged embezzlement of funds.”

      ……………Sahara Reporters

      (July 12th, 2017)

    • Pirofessor of Politics

      If the
      Buhari-led executive is daft what will folks call the House of Representatives
      which talks without sense? How can a parliament order the reinstatement of a
      public servant under executive probe for corruption in accordance with public
      service regulations? Under which law is the House of Representatives authorized
      to decide employment contract for the executive department of government? To me
      the illiteracy in Nigeria has got to a point that all certificates in the hands
      of Nigerians should be declared null and void. Instead of university and
      polytechnic certificates let wach person demonstrate his education by judgment
      call rather than assert being educated by tendering a bogus certificate which
      may have been bought with bribes.

      • Agbalagba

        @lokojaboy:disqus

        THESE CHILDREN IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NEED HOME TRAINING.

        THEY NEED BASIC LESSONS THAT HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY – RATHER THAN

        THE SHEER NONSENSE THEY SPEW ON THE FLOOR OF PARLIAMENT WITHOUT SENSE.