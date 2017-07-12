JUST IN: Osinbajo orders immediate release of N1.6 billion to 16 states affected by flood (FULL LIST)

Suleja flood
Suleja flood

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to immediately release N1.6 billion for 16 states ravaged by floods across the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, while briefing reporters at the end of the meeting if the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Mr. Adesina said the money is to help cushion the effects of the disaster on residents of the states.

He also said the fund “would be taken from the Federal Government’s Ecological Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

He said the Minister of Finance has been directed to release the money directly to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for onward distribution to the affected states.

The benefitting states are Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the recent floods in several states of Nigeria.

In Niger State, at least two people died from the recent floods, while several parts of the Lagos Island including Lekki and Victoria Island were unpassable last Saturday due to the flood in the state.

On Tuesday, the Senate asked the federal government to release money to Niger State to cushion the effect of the flood there.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • AFRICANER

    Osinbajo is looking like a bad leader, appointing people from his place and his friends to government jobs, and releasing money to his state and narrow interest.

    Why not release money to states with erosion problems since this is also a precursor to flooding?

    • musa aliyu

      Looks like U are not up to date aw revenue is shared in Nigeria. It is a permanent status that 7% of total collected revenue goes to all ecologically impaired states. What have they been doing with the funds? Go ask them, instead of coming here to waste our time.

  • amazing2012

    Good initiative however my concern is who will supervise the disbursement of the funds to poor people ?

    • Julius

      Nope. You and I know how it will end up.

  • musa aliyu

    Another spendingr spree for the Governors and their various SEMA!

  • Julius

    Watch how they will be shared by the governors for their own personal use. Probably send it to their overseas bank account.