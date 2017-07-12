JUST IN: Buhari recuperating fast, will return soon – Osinbajo

President Buhari with vice President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday shortly after his return from London.
President Buhari with vice President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday shortly after his return from London.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return to the country soon.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday in a brief chat with State House correspondents before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting president travelled to London late on Tuesday where he said he met with Mr. Buhari ” for well over an hour” adding that the president is almost back to his normal self.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • staaaaaaaaaaa

    God is good. Thanks for this testimony of our president. God will bless you Buhari, we all waiting to see it and eat from it.

  • Intrepid

    Recuperating? No more hale and hearty? So many tales from the zooland.