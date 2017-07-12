LIVE UPDATE: Supreme Court rules on PDP leadership tussle

Related News

The Supreme Court will today (Wednesday) decide on the authentic leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The contest is between the Ali Sheriff, who was purportedly removed at the party’s May 21 2016 convention, and the national caretaker committee chaired by Ahmed Makarfi.‎

While the Makarfi faction enjoys the support of most of the organs of the PDP, the Sheriff faction was declared the authentic leadership by the Court of Appeal.

Many members of the PDP including former governors and current lawmakers have since decamped from the party, citing the division in its leadership as reason.

The pronouncement of the Supreme Court today is expected to‎ finally resolve the leadership crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates from the Supreme Court.