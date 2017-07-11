Nigerian university students, workers force judge to reverse ruling on VC accused of fraud

Related News

The Federal High Court sitting in Ede, Osun State, has amended its earlier verdict sending Anthony Elujoba, the former Vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, to Ilesha prisons.

The reversal came after workers and students of the school protested and locked down the court barring the judge and others from leaving.

Under pressure, the judge sent the former VC to the EFCC custody as the workers and students demanded.

The court also rescheduled the case from July 19 to July 14.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of the university had shut down the court gate in protest after the earlier judgement.

Armed policemen later stormed the court in a bid to restore law and order, but all was to no avail as the irate students and workers continued their protest.

The protest lasted hours after which the judge, Oladimeji David, gave a new verdict.

Mr. Elujoba, a professor, is standing trial for alleged N1.4 billion fraud.

He is being prosecuted alongside the university’s bursar, Josephine Akeredolu.