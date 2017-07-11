LIVE UPDATES: #HerFuture: Policymakers, donors, advocates discuss Family Planning

Related News

Matters on family planning will be the major issue when policymakers, donors, and advocates from around the world gather on Tuesday morning at the Family Planning Summit in London, UK.

They will discuss efforts to reach the world’s Family Planning 2020 goals and ensure that more women and girls around the world are able to plan their families and their futures.

Family planning is a best-buy in global development. When women and girls have access to family planning, they are able to complete their education, create or seize better economic opportunities, and fulfil their full potential – in short, entire families, communities and nations benefit.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the event.

9.23am: Melinda Gates speaks:

“Access to contraceptives changes everything.

Contraceptives are one of the greatest anti-pverty innovations in the world.”

“(Late) Babatunde (Osotimehin) taught me so much.”

“I am deeply troubled, as I’m sure you are, by the Trump administration’s budget cut.”

“One in 5 girls in developing countries becomes pregranant before the age of 18.”

9.25am Melinda Gates concludes her speech.

9.26am: Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed,UN Deputy Secretary General, joins a panel for further discussion.

9.29am: Achieveing SDGs will be better met when reproductive health and family planning issues are well understood and taken by women and girls.

Family planning matters are essential and enshrined in SDGs 3 and 5 – Amina Mohammed

9.35am: ‎We still face significant funding gaps to resolve global family planning issues – Amina Mohammed

9.38am: ‎Amina Mohammed concludes her speech by calling for family planning calls to be taken to the every disadvantaged girl in the world.

9.39am: A minute of silence is held for late Babatunde Osotimehin, the UNFPA boss.

9.40am: ‎Dr. Tedros, the new head of WHO, commences his speech.

9.42am: ‎Family planning leads to economic and social empowerment for women and girls – Tedros

9.44am: WHO head, Tedros Adhanom, concludes his speech

9.51am: “To get there, we must empower women and involve men” – a Canadian official says.

9:52am: You can count on Canada to do its part, the Canadian official says

10.08am: Dr. Jane Aceng, Ugandan minister of health, speaks

‎10.10am: Ugandan President in 2012 committed $5m for the next five years for family planning – Dr Jayne

10.13am: Dr. Aceng lists the efforts Uganda is making to meet family planning targets, lists challenges including 25 per cent teenage pregnancy.

Dr. Jane Aceng, Ugandan Minister of Health

10.14am: Uganda recommits to allocate $5m for the next five years for family planning matters including drugs – Dr. Aceng