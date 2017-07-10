‎Despite parent firm’s withdrawal, Etisalat Nigeria assures customers of continued existence, service quality

Related News

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. EMTS, trading as Etisalat Nigeria, on Monday said it would consolidate on its Nigerian identity in spite of Etisalat Group’s withdrawal from the Nigerian market.

EMTS was reacting to reports regarding Etisalat Group’s withdrawal of the right to the continued use of the Etisalat brand in Nigeria by EMTS

Earlier on Monday, Hatem Dowidar, the chief executive of Etisalat International, had said that the company would phase out the telecom group’s brand in Nigeria.

But a statement signed by

Ibrahim Dikko, EMTS Vice President Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, said the company has a valid and subsisting agreement with the Etisalat Group, which entitles EMTS to use the Etisalat brand notwithstanding the recent changes within the Company.

“Indeed, discussions are ongoing between EMTS and Etisalat Group pertaining to the continued use of the brand, and EMTS will issue a formal statement once discussions are concluded,” the statement said.

“The final outcome on the use of the brand in no way affects the operations of the business as our full range of services remain available to our customers,” he said.

Mr. Dikko explained that EMTS launched in Nigeria in 2008 with “0809ja” to affirm the “Nigerianness” of its origin and sphere of influence.

“In our 9 years of operation,” he explained further, “we have remained a prime driver and avid supporter of the Nigerian spirit of excellence, and we will continue to stay true to our “Naijacentric identity”.

EMTS argued that the brand is here to stay, adding that it would continue to build Nigerian businesses and empower Nigerians with a focus on the youth.

“Nigeria remains the soul of EMTS’ business and we have made the brand alluring to our teeming subscribers who see a piece of the spirit and character of Nigeria in everything we do.

“EMTS is here to stay and we wish to assure our esteemed customers that our core values of youthfulness, customer-centricity and innovation will remain the pillars on which we operate. We thank our esteemed customers for their abiding faith in us.”