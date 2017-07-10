Supreme Court upholds Edo Gov. Obaseki’s election

Related News

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo.

This followed a judgment delivered in an appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the decision of the Appeal Court which had also upheld Mr. Obaseki’s election.

The panel of seven justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, however, said the Supreme Court will give reasons for dismissing Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s appeal on July 21.

Mr. Ize-Iyamu first challenged Mr. Obaseki’s victory in the governorship election conducted on September 28, 2016, at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Edo.

He lost that bid.

He then proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Benin, where he also lost and thereafter proceeded to the Supreme Court.

(NAN)