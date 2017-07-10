Supreme Court upholds Edo Gov. Obaseki’s election

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki [Photo credit: Punch Newspapers]
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo.

This followed a judgment delivered in an appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the decision of the Appeal Court which had also upheld Mr. Obaseki’s election.

The panel of seven justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, however, said the Supreme Court will give reasons for dismissing Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s appeal on July 21.

Mr. Ize-Iyamu first challenged Mr. Obaseki’s victory in the governorship election conducted on September 28, 2016, at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Edo.

He lost that bid.

He then proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Benin, where he also lost and thereafter proceeded to the Supreme Court.

(NAN)

  • Osas Osamor

    DEAR EDITOR,

    We are not interested
    in anything the Supreme Court of Nigeria says it uphold until the court can
    uphold itself away from infamous conduct with Judges therein hiding illicit cash
    away inside the pillow cases in their bedrooms. As a matter of fact we are more
    interested in the flood sweeping away Abuja as a metaphor of things to come.

    APC party is more or less
    a funeral parlour for cremating the people of any state it wins at the
    polls. At the federal level it’s been the same funerary pyres. Yemi Oshinbajo –
    as acting president – is just a figure of speech, totally blank; without clarity
    of thought on what to do, how and when.

    Without ethical compass, the APC useless party slinks into its default mode of stealing
    the treasury. Muhamadu Buhari – the elected president – himself wasted away nearly 30%
    of his effective 19 months in office, unable to name his Ministers. Nigeria was reduced to
    the lowest standards of morons by the assorted APC imbeciles in power.