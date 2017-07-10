10 missing, two confirmed dead in flood near Abuja

Related News

Two people died and at least 10 are missing after floods swept across parts of Suleja, near Abuja weekend, the chairman of Suleja Local Government, Abdullahi Maje, said.

Mr. Maje said two bodies were recovered from the affected area on Sunday.

He said 100 houses were affected, while eight houses were completely washed away after 10 hours of heavy rainfall.

Witnesses had said that eight members of a family were suspected to have died in the flood which affected Suleja and Tafa local Government areas, both of Niger State.

The head of the household was said to have survived but his two wives and six children were not lucky.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many families were affected with household effects floating in the water.

Mohammed Mohammed, the District Police Officer in-charge of Division ‘A’ Police station in Suleja, could not confirm the casualty figure but said his men had visited the flood scenes.

“The flood affected many people who built their houses along the river bank; many houses have been destroyed with unconfirmed number of deaths recorded.

“Police are providing security around the scene so that hoodlums will not cart away victims’ property especially those lying outside,” he said.

He promised to furnish more details on the incident.

The National Emergency Management Agency was not also able to give details.

Abdulkareem Samanja, the Village Head of Hayin Nasarawa-Iku in the nearby Tafa Local Government Area, decried the loss of property.

He said he was still awaiting report from ward heads on the incident.

At Suleja General Hospital, Musliu Mohammed, a 17 year-old-boy, recovered from the flood and brought into the hospital by sympathisers, was placed on admission (NAN)