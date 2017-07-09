BREAKING: Osun West election: Adeleke floors Aregbesola’s candidate, wins nine of ten LGAs

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has pulled a surprise victory in the just-concluded Osun West Senatorial District election, winning nine out of the 10 local governments in the district.

Its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, who rode on the people’s sentiments for his late brother Isiaka Adeleke, defeated his APC opponent, Mudashiru Hussein, polling a total of 97, 280 votes.

Mr. Hussein came a distant second with a total of 66, 115 votes.

The APC only managed to win Ejigbo local government. Understandably, it is the local government of its candidate. There, Mr. Hussein scored 12, 229 votes, against the PDP which polled 9, 723 votes.

The APC’s loss is in spite of the support from the state government, Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the national headquarters of the ruling party.

The result of the election, announced by the Returning Officer, Olaide Lawal, a professor at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, showed that the PDP candidate had 31, 165 votes more than his APC challenger.

The election was adjudged peaceful, fair and transparent by both observers and other participants.

Both Messrs. Adeleke and Hussein had commended the conduct of the election, saying it was peaceful and satisfactory.

Mr. Adeleke joined the PDP less than a month before the election, after he faulted the conduct of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress in which he was a contestant.

