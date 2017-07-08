Five die in Lagos auto crash

At least five people died in an accident at Ojota bus stop, Lagos, Saturday morning.

The accident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, involved a truck with registration number AKD 663 KF and a Volkswagen commercial bus (Danfo) with registration number FST 944 XR.

Tragedy struck when the truck conveying 40ft container Laden with plywood fell on the Volkswagen bus.

Sources said the passengers in the bus were trapped, leading to the death of five people.

Meanwhile, the prompt response of emergency agencies led to the rescue of three victims.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the rescued persons have been taken to the Trauma Centre Toll Gate while the 5 dead bodies were deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary.

