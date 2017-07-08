LIVE UPDATES: APC, PDP battle for control of Osun West

Related News

The victory of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2014 governorship election in Osun is believed to have set in motion the eventual victory of the APC in the 2015 general elections across Nigeria.

However, now in Osun, the APC is in a battle for control of an area it once dominated.

Voters in Osun West senatorial district will today (Saturday) choose their representative at the red chamber of the National Assembly after the former occupant, Isiaka Adeleke, died in a controversial circumstance in April.

It is a straight fight between the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke, who is the younger brother of the late senator, and Mudashiru Hussein of the APC although there are nine other political parties involved in the election.

The late Senator Adeleke was of the APC, a party his younger brother dumped during a controversial primary process to challenge its candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Oluwole Josiah brings live updates of the election which has already lived up to its reputation as keenly contested.