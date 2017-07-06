BREAKING: Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s NHIS suspended

Related News

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has been suspended, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, approved the suspension on Thursday with immediate effect, multiple sources familiar with the development informed PREMIUM TIMES Thursday night.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

Reached for comments about the development, Mr. Yusuf denied he had been suspended, telling PREMIUM TIMES the allegations against him are unfounded.

“Who told you I have been suspended or that I did any sharp practices? The person should come forward with proofs,” he said.

But multiple sources in the NHIS and the Health Ministry confirmed that Mr. Yusuf received his suspension letter Thursday evening.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, did not immediately respond to requests for comments Thursday night.

Boade Akinola and Odoh Onuh, spokespersons for the Health Ministry and NHIS, both said in separate phone interviews that they weren’t aware of such development before leaving their respective offices on Thursday.