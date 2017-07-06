BREAKING: Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s NHIS suspended

Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]
Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: Concise News]

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has been suspended, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, approved the suspension on Thursday with immediate effect, multiple sources familiar with the development informed PREMIUM TIMES Thursday night.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of “corrupt expenditure of N292 million” which he allegedly spent on health care training “without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.”

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

Reached for comments about the development, Mr. Yusuf denied he had been suspended, telling PREMIUM TIMES the allegations against him are unfounded.

“Who told you I have been suspended or that I did any sharp practices? The person should come forward with proofs,” he said.

But multiple sources in the NHIS and the Health Ministry confirmed that Mr. Yusuf received his suspension letter Thursday evening.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, did not immediately respond to requests for comments Thursday night.

Boade Akinola and Odoh Onuh, spokespersons for the Health Ministry and NHIS, both said in separate phone interviews that they weren’t aware of such development before leaving their respective offices on Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kamoru

    The Northerner in position of funds who will not commit fraud is yet to be born

    • Lukman Asifat

      You opened your mouth in any how because your mouth walk faster than your brain.Animal in human skin.

      • Adrusa

        The previous person that was sacked and caught with millions of dollars at Lagos Airport is a Southerner.

  • 0tile

    See the pattern, Alhaji Usman Yusuf took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016. Alhaji Yusuf came in during Buhari’s short-lived popularity among APC minions. This scandal coupled with a whopping One Billion Buhari gave to Buba Marwa stink to high heavens. Who said that Buhari is not corrupt to the teeth?