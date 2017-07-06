Nigerian govt. to address clamour for restructuring soon– Osinbajo

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday that the Federal Government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Mr. Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled: Nigeria: “The Restructuring Controversy” in Abuja.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

Mr. Osinbajo said all the debates on the restructuring of the country by Nigerians were being noted by the Federal Government.

“We are looking at all contributions made by Nigerians across the country.

“Very soon we will come out with policies to address the call for restructuring of the country,” he said.

The acting president warned that the Federal Government would not tolerate any act, capable of causing disaffection among the various ethnic groups in the country.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and loyal to the cause of the country, stressing that separation was not the answer to the country’s challenges.

“It is in our interest as a nation to continue to dialogue for the unity and peace of the country.

“Equity, fairness and justice can only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere. We must not do those things that will turn us against each other.”

Mr. Osinbajo said the government was working assiduously to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes lived better lives.

The Chairman of the occasion and former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said that peaceful co-existence between the various ethnic groups had been bastardised.

Abubakar was represented by Mr Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He noted that the culture of hard work had been eroded for selfish interest.

Mr. Abubakar advised the Federal Government to adopt modern technology to move the nation forward as oil was no longer lucrative in the international market.

Earlier, Mike Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police and author of the book, said the country currently demanded true patriotism from all citizens.

“Presently, our country demands from all citizens a strong display of true patriotism in whatever we are doing or saying.”

He urged Nigerians to sacrifice, in order to move the country forward.

The reviewer of the book, Sam Omatseye, who is also the Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Nation Newspapers, said that the book was about cry for justice and a denial of the cry for justice.

He said that the book was about believe and those who hated believing.

In attendance were five former inspectors-general of police, traditional rulers, National Assembly members, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been strident clamour for restructuring of the country by Nigerians.

The book discusses the realities, challenges and prospects of contemporary questions and national discuss on restructuring Nigeria. (NAN)