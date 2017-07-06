Free or charge him, Court orders Nigeria Police chief over suspect detained without trial since 2012

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to charge to court one Mohammed Shuaibu who has been in police detention since 2012.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order on Wednesday while ruling on an application filed on behalf of Mr. Shuaibu by his counsel, Mr A.O Emmanuel.

Justice Mohammed held that the police chief, who is the respondent in the matter, could not justify the continuous detention of Shuaibu.

“I hereby make orders directing the respondent to release the applicant.

“If the respondent has a case against him, he should be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction within three weeks of service of this order.”

The judge, in his ruling, recalled that Mr. Shuaibu was arrested by the army in Kaduna in 2012 and transferred to the police on allegations of possessing a stolen vehicle.

He noted that Mr. Shuaibu had been in detention since then without being charged to court.

This, he said, was a breach of his fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, which frowned at unlawful detention.

(NAN)