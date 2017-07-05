Executive/ Legislative feud: We have “robust mechanism” to resolve all issues – Lai Mohammed

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC of 5th July 2017
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC of 5th July 2017

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the executive branch has a ” robust mechanism” to resolve any differences between it and the legislative arm of government.

Mr. Mohammed stated this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which held inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian Senate had on Tuesday passed a resolution to stop all confirmation hearings for nominees forwarded by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo until contentious issues surrounding their powers to confirm appointees are resolved.

When asked whether the Senate resolution was discussed at Wednesday’s FEC meeting, Mr. Mohammed said, “It came up” adding, “We have an excellent strategy in dealing with issues with the national assembly.”

The Information Minister also said the Nigerian government is not made up of the executive arm alone, but includes the legislature and judiciary.

“Whatever may be the misunderstanding or problem between the National Assembly and Executive, we have an excellent mechanism of dealing with it,” he said.

The Senate had in April suspended the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, after expressing concerns with the continued stay of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The lawmakers had twice rejected Mr. Magu’s nomination as EFCC chairman, officially basing their decisions on a report compiled by the State Security Service, SSS, accusing Mr. Magu of impropriety; although many Nigerians believe the non-confirmation was because many of the senators were being investigated or prosecuted by the EFCC.

Shortly after the Senate passed the resolution, the presidency said it would not succumb to the Senate and removed Mr. Magu as chairman of the anti-graft EFCC.

Speaking in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists and activists in April, Mr. Osinbajo said Mr. Magu enjoys his confidence, and that of the president.

“I’m fully in support of Magu as the EFCC Chairman just as the president is…” Mr Osinbajo said.

Speaking on the Senate rejection, Mr. Osinbajo said “it is up to the Senate to make their judgement. If our candidate is rejected, …, we can represent our candidate.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • dudu

    Opuro! If indeed there was a robust mechanism, what took your party so long to activate the so called ‘robust mechanism’ especially since June 2015 when Saraki was sworn in? And it was obvious that the party has never been the same since then? Oga Lai Mohammed, it galls me to state here that the APC has clearly betrayed the trust of Nigerians for a true change.

    • SpeakOut

      You don’t have to be bias, in all your comments, sentimental judgement is very wrong and never encouraging.

      • dudu

        Oh please, that is why it is a comment section.

        • SpeakOut

          You have to be plain if you’re not in support of the bad deeds of the previous government, your comment has just described the angle you’re coming from and where you’re going to…..

          • dudu

            Well for me, I’m just sad because it seems the Govt has been hijacked. Lai Moh’d is not just an Information Minister for me. He contributed alot to the APC in terms of skillful media management and all…so my grouse is simply that he should know that this is a far cry from what we voted for. Nigeria wants deep urgent cleansing change and breakaway from the evil strongholds of the past. 2019 approaches, there’s simply no time for niceties, though I know part of his job mandate is diplomacy in times like this, good. But the fact that PMB is ill should make it critical for his ministers to rally support towards ensuring that the party delivers no matter whose ox is gored.

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      U re getting everything all wrong Mr man….as long as apc is concern d country is getting better every day by day…..the pple there @ d senate,one way or d other have betray us nigerians

      • dudu

        Look Mr Man, I was a strong APC supporter until they bungled the trial of the Senate President. Fighting corruption was one of the cardinal points that brought the present administration into office but to adopt a sit, watch and wait attitude and allow one individual to rubbish the critical plank that brought the party into office is unpardonable and a betrayal of the collective mandate of the people. What the NA has done is to stop governance and what the Presidency is doing is to coddle them! Oh how I wish that PMB was a young man when he took over the reins of power in 2015!

        • Night Crawler

          Truly its one of their pointed before getting to power, corruption has eating deep in every Nigerians and you don’t expect PMB to clean the rot of 16 years in 2 years

    • progressive

      You must be a senseless human being how would you know after all corruption have taken all over your brain , is it not in this same country that 20 billion dollars was missing during Jonathan era.

      • dudu

        Your head is quite incomplete. Even if you were paid stipends to post comments, try to make use of your brains! In any case that is if you still possess one. Away with you!

    • Corruption will always fight back. Great haste makes great waste, let’s watch the game play.

    • Night Crawler

      There’s time for everything, saraki been there doesn’t mean, he will achieve his aim to get to president

  • progressive

    This government is a government of sincerity, this is a good move from the executive by looking for a to resolve all issues between the executive and the legislative.

  • progressive

    Apc government shouldn’t be blamed because they meet alot of rought in the system if not for the good wisdom of this present administration this could have been worst more than this

  • progressive

    Kudos to lai Mohammed for telling Nigerians on how the executive and legislative will iron things out

    • front man

      Yes oooo kudos to HMIC

  • progressive

    Those who think they can use the media to perpetrate their evil acts should have a rethink because they have nothing to achieve , buhari presidency have make life to be well meaningful for the masses.

    • front man

      Exactly

  • front man

    We have an excellent strategy in dealing with issues with the national assembly.”
    The Information Minister also said the Nigerian government is not made up of the executive arm alone, but includes the legislature and judiciary
    Well spoken sir
    You are always there to address every issues

  • daygea

    Its is really great hearing from the Minister that there is strategy in dealing with issues with the national assembly.

    • The country is moving; no laxity will be entertained!

    • Night Crawler

      We will surely get to the promise land

  • Night Crawler

    The problem between executives and legislative, will surely be solved, the country in on a moving train and will surely gets to its destination

  • With diplomacy, the NASS will be handled… Thank you HMIC for this piece.

  • Night Crawler

    Legislooters will do everything in their power to stop magu but executive will always have their way..

  • Night Crawler

    The confirmation of magu will cause a doomsday for the senators, because they are there to feed themselves with tax payers money