Save me from recall, Dino Melaye begs senators

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

The Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye, at the Senate plenary on Tuesday rallied his colleagues to save him from being recalled by his constituents.

The appeal comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission unveiled a timetable and modalities for the exercise at his Kogi West Senatorial District.

The senator restated his claim that his recall was masterminded by his state governor, Yahaya Bello

Mr. Melaye cited Order 14 of the Senate Rule and pleaded with his colleagues to act.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, assured Mr. Melaye of the upper chamber’s support, proclaiming the recall process “dead on arrival.”

Mr. Ekweremadu said the Constitution made recall a cumbersome process, and, as such, would be difficult for Mr. Melaye’s opponents to succeed.

“The Senate would also verify the legitimacy of the votes before a conclusion is made,” Mr. Ekweremadu said; although the deputy senate president’s claim is not stated in the constitutional requirement for recall.

Signatures for Mr. Melaye’s recall were collected at his constituency in an exercise that began on June 10.

Campaigners said 188,588 signatures were submitted to INEC, which is more than 52 per cent of about 260,000 voters in the constituency.

On June 22, INEC notified Mr. Melaye of the recall process. His lawyers responded with a lawsuit the next day, asking the electoral body to stay all actions relating to the exercise.

INEC, however, said it would proceed with the recall process since there was no court injunction stopping it.

  • Arabakpura

    Coward Dino Melaye!

  • Spyman29

    Ekweremadu is quoting what is not in our Constitution.

    • Rumournaire

      Politics is the art of speaking deceitfully with so much confidence that your hearers actually believe it to be the truth.

  • sanusaliyu

    useless Dino, no liver

  • Olu-Lion

    the most cumbersome process is the collection of the signature, verification can never be 100% accurate, INEC will just look at margin of errors. Not even a court can stop the process unless Melaye can prove that a significant step was skipped. Saraki just sacrificed Melaye to gain the favour of Lagos.

  • Mamman Bako

    The fish will soon be out of water. Dino did himself in, the good thing though is that Kogi State now has peace and the Senate with a bit less drama. All hail Dino the dinosaur.

    • KLARION KALL

      @mammanbako:disqus ,

      Rise up ye criminals; and, save Dino Melaye!

      “Democracy is defined as a government
      of the people, by the people and for the people, but what we had in
      the time of Jonathan was ‘greedocracy’ – which is government of the greedy,
      by the greedy and for the greedy. Today, under Muhamadu Buhari, we have
      ‘criminocracy’ – a government of the criminals, by the criminals and for the
      criminals. Wrong appointment led to the emergence of the former Secretary
      to the Government of the Federation (SGF, Babachir Lawal) who became
      a grass-cutter”.

      ………………APC Senator Dino Melaye

      (June 1st, 2017)

  • TUNERI2

    Imagine what Ekweremadu is saying. Dead on arrival. So in a democracy, the people no longer have the power to elect their rep.. These people have taken power from the people and are now worse than the military government. Something have to happen in this country. As things are now, the country have been hijacked by these thieves

    • GG

      The hijack is not today. The senate was stolen from the Nigerian people on the first day of sitting. We have allowed that illegality to stand. If care is not taken they will steal the building in which they seat. Vagabonds in Power as Fela call them.

  • GG

    What I do not understand is why INEC is taking too much time. Time is money and they should accelerate this recall – Haba!

    If this man escapes the recall, he is going to wax a serious album this time and we do not want to listen to his song.

    • Rumournaire

      There is significant logistics involved in verifying 188,000 signatures. You cannot just wake up and do it overnight. It is as cumbersome as organising voting in an entire senatorial district – all those signatories would need to go to their polling centres to confirm that the signatures are theirs. Let the process run its course. One or two months is not too long to sort this out. If the recall sails through (and I hope it does), it would be a landmark case in Nigeria. Just be patient!

  • simon tor gideon

    If a meember of the federal executive council had said this on any action taken by the senate,they would quickly summon him to come and explain.Ekweremadu should know that every segment of governance has its rules of operation so why not allow INEC to do its work?Shame on the current senate which most of us view as the worst in the last 18 years of our democracy.

  • amusbay

    nonsence talk, do Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu represent kogi west to determine what will happen to their representative? why crying to senate?

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    We need a strong willed, determined and uncompromising man as president.

    Those against the progress of this country are NOT timid and conciliatory. They will fight you with everything.

    There is no way Nigeria can win this war on corruption and impunity when teh guilty are NOT afraid and do not expect or fear retribution or consequences for their actions.

    All around us we see corruption winning.

  • Oskirin

    dino,,but u were boasting some weeks back..it dawned on u nw? he no go dindin 4 u.

  • Princess Saka

    Mr. Dino Melaye, you have gone to the wrong people to ask for assistance, hence you can only get a wrong advice. And if you are able to get yourself out of this entanglement through this means, you would have succeeded in making yourself more notorious and ending your political career. I bet you, what you need at this time is to have a sober reflection make amends with your constituents and your state. Power resides with the people not the senators. Let your constituents know you are ready to make amends to your ways by doing the needful which is addressing all the issues raised prompting them to make a recall in the first place. In doing this, you would have displayed humility, sobriety and a celebration of the enthronement of democracy.

    • Hanky-Panky

      @princesssaka:disqus,

      The recall of Dino Melaye is overdue. Nigeria has never been worse disgraced abroad than by Dino Maelaye’s
      riff-raff misconduct and fisticuffs inside the parliament with a torn singlet like a stark illiterate. And, Talking about illiteracy, there’s nothing to show that Dino Melaye went to school or anything suggesting that a school passed through him. Without showing he passed a compulsory course for graduation with university transcript evidence,
      the mere say-so of Ahmadu Bello University’s Vice Chancellor that Dino Melaye graduated, must be held with
      the highest level of distrust, regardless that the Senate had quite naively accepted that bare testimony without
      corroboration by the university’s Convocation List.

  • Sean

    This Eleweremadu is useless! Nigeria is a jungle where Eleweremadu is the Deputy Senate President. Eleweremadu from SE want to truncate the voters of the middle belt, what a paradox! But did I hear Eleweremadu was a lawyer? He should know “dead on arrival” is not in the constitution and if he blocks it, he will be dead before the train arrives at destination. MELAYE is a goner, he’s toast! Believe it or not ! I said same bout Gej and sycophants attacked here, I fear no sycophant but on this issue? Melaye is gone already

  • Bakanridi

    Mr Melaye get ready to carry your cross, no Ekweremadus or Bukolas will save you from the wrath of your people. If you like hire hundreds of SANs, they will be of no use to you. You should start preparing for outcome of your constituents decision. THIS IS THE GOOD SIDE OF DEMOCRACY. Let’s wait for D Day and see.