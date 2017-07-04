LIVE UPDATES: Maitama Sule set for burial

Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule died in a Cairo Hospital at the age of 89 years. In 1976, he became the Federal Commissioner of public complaints, a position that made him the nation's pioneer ombudsman. In early 1979, he was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria but lost to Shehu Shagari. He was appointed Nigeria's representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in September 1979. While there he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid. 03282/3/7/17/Jones Bamidele/NAN
As hundreds of dignitaries and other Nigerians gather in Kano for the burial of late Yusuf Maitama Sule, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt that his body will no longer arrive at the Kano international airport.

The presidential jet carrying the remains of the Dan Masini Kano will now land at the Nigeria Air force air strip.

Heavily armed security personnel have since been deployed to the Air Force strip.

Only few dignitaries were allowed access to it while there was heavy restriction of vehicular movement.

About seven governors were already at the air strip, as well as a former NSA, Aliyu Gusau and businessman Aminu Dantata.

The body of late Maitama Sule left Abuja for Kano aboard a presidential jet at about 2.40 p.m.

Officials who accompanied the body include Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and some ministers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrival of the body earlier on Tuesday from Egypt.

Mr. Sule, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, died on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The body was received Tuesday afternoon by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who leads the federal government’s delegation to Mr. Sule’s burial.

The plane conveying the body arrived at about 1:54 p.m.

“The Chief and Senate President walked from the presidential wing to Egypt Air at the tarmac to receive the corpse,” a source at the airport said.

Some of the dignitaries already in Kano waiting for the corpse include Ango Abdullahi, governors of Jigawa and Bauchi states, as well as a delegation from Niger Republic.

The Kano State government had on Monday announced that funeral prayers will take place by 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

The Federal Government delegation led by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has arrived Kano.

FG delegations led by chief of staff Abba Kyari arrived kano

4.28pm: Maitama Sule’s corpse arrives Kano

Maitama Sule’s corpse arrives Kano

4.50pm: Bukola Saraki arrives Kano via presidential jet

Bukola Saraki arrives Kano via presidential jet

5.22pm: Remains of Danmasani convey by Senate President, Govs of Kano, Jigawa and others including Chief of Staff to president Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari

Remains of Mataima Sule being conveyed

  • Dee Abu

    Premium Times Editor,

    MAITAMA SULE is the worst liar
    Nigeria has ever had. I thank God that all Nigerians can now read his lies
    strewn in his own words. He was a fanatical northern tribalist who never had
    the intellectual sagacity to analyze or even understand Nigeria as a whole. His
    premises usually started with Sardauna Ahmadu Bello and always ended with the
    two words “THE NORTH” and yet, he believed he was analyzing Nigeria. He would
    have scored FAIL in introduction to Political Science 101 class for his facile,
    prejudiced, partisan and un-enlightened views. No wonder he had no impact
    outside of his enclave of Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri ethnic bigots. He lived longer
    than Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo but had less than one percent of the
    impact both men had with their own informed and enlightened analysis of
    Nigeria. Nigeria may become a better place after Maitama Sule.

    • raji

      May God forgive you.