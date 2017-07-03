UPDATED: Elder statesman Maitama Sule is dead

Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule died in a Cairo Hospital at the age of 89 years. In 1976, he became the Federal Commissioner of public complaints, a position that made him the nation's pioneer ombudsman. In early 1979, he was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria but lost to Shehu Shagari. He was appointed Nigeria's representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in September 1979. While there he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid. 03282/3/7/17/Jones Bamidele/NAN

A two-time minister and former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yusuf Maitama Sule, is dead.

He was 88 years old.

Mr. Sule, also known by his traditional title, Danmasanin Kano, died in the early hours of Monday while on admission at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

He was flown to the Egyptian hospital on Saturday after doctors at Kano’s Nasarawa Hospital diagnosed him of pneumonia and chest infection.

A close associated of the late politician told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Sule’s remains would be flown to the country on Tuesday and the funeral prayers would take place at Kano Emir’s Palace by 4 p.m.

Mr. Sule was minister of mines and power during the first republic administration of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and was minister for national guidance in 1983.

In 1976, his former student, Murtala Mohammed, appointed him to head a newly established ombudsman body, Public Complaints Commission.

Born in 1929 in the old city of Kano, Mr. Sule was famous for his oratory and flamboyance.

In the 1979 transition to civil rule, Mr. Sule vied for the presidential ticket of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN, losing to his opponent, Shehu Shagari, in a controversial re-run.

In what was seen as a move to take the flamboyant politican out of the political cycle, Mr. Sule was appointed ambassador by then President Shagari and posted to the United Nations.

While at the UN, he chaired the United Nations Standing Committee Against Apartheid then ravaging South Africa.

  • oyoko

    Good night, great Leadrer!

    • oyoko

      Leader!

      • Ola B. Akinbawon

        @oyoko:disqus

        I cannot really say my mind about Maitama Sule. To me he was like a tribalist. I remember that when
        the Yoruba people were doing massive protest on the annulment of June 12 in 1993 the only thing
        Maitama Sule could say is that the Yoruba were “running around like headless chickens”. That was
        the moment I wrote off Maitama Sule. He did not see the principle behind opposing military diktat
        to overrule a fair election. He was okay with it for as long as it is a northerner like him in power,
        whether or not illegally. That is not the sort of person that I can have anything good to say
        at his death. All I can say is that Nigeria will become a better place. Thank you.

    • turenchibaba@aol.com

      @oyoko:disqus

      I beg to disagree please.
      Maitama Sule said six weeks ago that the Western Region and the Eastern region
      (known as the two richer regions in all history books written by Britain and by
      all Nigerian historians) had no money to pay Shell BP for oil exploration in
      1950s. Maitama Sule said it was northern region which paid for all the oil
      exploration in Niger-Delta in the 1950s. That sort of lies-telling is not
      something that can sit side by side with a description of Maitama Sule as a
      Nigerian Leader or a statesman. Maitama Sule was as divisive in his lifetime as
      Muhamadu Buhari is today.

      • Dandelion

        @Turenchi Baba:

        YES, MAITAMA SULE said so, but you got the original date wrong. He said so in July 2016 at the event
        held to honour late Alhaji Ribadu. The newspapers features pages were the ones reporting it as if he
        just said it this year. The newspapers were not putting the exact date to the original statement made
        by Maitama Sule. It was an unfortunate statement Maitama Sule should not have made. Very sad.

  • Patriotism

    May Allah forgive him and make aljanna firdaus his final destination

    • The Elderman

      @oyoko:disqus

      NIGERIANS SHOULD LEARN TO SAY THE WHOLE TRUTH
      AS THE BEST WAY TO RESPECT THE DEAD. HAIR BRUSHING A DEAD PERSON
      TO MAKE THE DEAD LOOK BETTER IS NOT RESPECT – BUT DECEIT.

  • Haruna

    Where is the story of Nigerian Senator from Yobe state & Former Governor, (‘Honourable’ Abbah Bukar Ibrahim) having it with 2 ladies in a hotel? PT stop protecting these useless Animals who make laws for us. Publish the story. Or is it because it is not Dr Jonathan?

  • Patriot01

    “The gold standard of oratory”..May rest in peace Dan Masani.

  • Kadijat Olatunde

  • Akin

    Is this elder statesman or elder tribalist?

  • George

    All these vultures are deleting gradually as expected going to hell fire to meet with Dan fodio and the rest animals who chooses the works of the devil allah and mohammed.

    Buhari next in line very disgusting people

    • Kasarawa

      You are sick!

      • George

        Buhari sick with your pussy.

      • Abdussalami Yaro

        Why reply to a product of baby factory, who don’t know his father and mother. You will never expect any decency of respect in such childrens.

  • Obaeze

    May his gentle soul rest in peace, amen.
    All those shelling abuses on the dead, wait for your turn, soon you would regret it! Sure you would!