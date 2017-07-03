An elder statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule, is dead.
Mr. Sule, the Danmasanin Kano, died in Cairo on Monday morning, multiple family sources confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.
Details later…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.